– GT prepares a draft resolution that regulates Nursing in Podiatrics Federal Nursing Council

Another important step was taken this week towards the standardization of clinical podiatry activities in national Nursing. This Thursday (26/5), the members of the Clinical Podiatrics Working Group (WG) met at the headquarters of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) to produce a draft resolution that regulates the performance of Nursing in the area. . The document will be submitted to the Cofen plenary for approval.

Podiatrics is an area of ​​work of nurses focused on the care of the lower limbs, in the promotion, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of foot disorders resulting from metabolic, orthopedic, neurological and vascular changes.

The draft was prepared at the meeting by representatives of nursing specialist societies for peer review, so that at the next meeting the document can be approved by the group and sent to the Cofen plenary to vote. The objective is that the activities of the podiatrist nurse have due legal support.

The WG is made up of the coordinator Rachel Diniz, Silvia Gomes and representatives of the Societies of Nursing Specialists that work in the area, at this meeting represented by Luz Marina Alfonso from the Dermatology Nursing Society (SOBENDE), Rosangela Oliveira from the Brazilian Society of Nursing in Stomatherapy (SOBEST) and Eugenio Pérez from the Brazilian Association of Nursing in Clinical Podiatrics (ABENPO). Cleide Mazuela, coordinator of the Technical Chamber of Legislation and Norms (CTLN/Cofen) also participated in the meeting.

