Health Bus will visit points in Palmas to apply vaccines against Covid, flu and MMR over the weekend | Tocantins

The health bus will travel through busy points in Palmas this weekend to apply vaccines against Covid-19, flu and MMR – which prevents measles, mumps and rubella. According to the City Hall, the program starts this Friday (27) and goes until Sunday (29) to serve residents of the central, southern and northern regions.

To receive the vaccines, it is necessary to present personal documents (RG and CPF), vaccination card and card from the Unified Health System (SUS). The schedule is as follows:

9 am to 5 pm – Vaccines applied at Sebrae’s ‘Caravan Brasil Para Elas’ event, in the Taquari sector, near the Maria dos Reis Alves Barros State School, on block T-22.

8 am to 2 pm – The health bus will be in Taquaruçu Grande where it will serve residents of the Novo Progresso Settlement, at km 38.

1pm to 7pm – On the same day, from 1 pm to 7 pm, the team will serve customers and employees who are at Palmas Shopping.

8 am to 4 pm – Vaccines applied at the Beatriz Rodrigues da Silva Municipal School, at ARNO 42 (405 North).

In itinerant actions, doses of immunizing agents that protect against coronavirus are released to the public from 12 years of age.

The vaccination against the flu It is free for the population over 60 years old, children from six months to four years old, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women up to 45 days postpartum, indigenous people, teachers, people with chronic diseases, people with permanent disabilities, public transport workers , truck drivers, port workers, security forces, the population deprived of liberty and prison system employees.