Health investigates 6 deaths from mysterious hepatitis in children and young people

Mysterious hepatitis has been causing concern in the medical community, and the Ministry of Health is currently investigating 69 suspected cases and six deaths of children and adolescents. For now, the greatest risk affects the public up to six years of age, who represent 50% of suspected cases. Babies up to one year old comprise 23.2% of the alleged infections.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health released by the The globefor now, the Southeast region of the country seems to be the epicenter of mysterious hepatitis, since 27 suspected cases are from São Paulo, and ten are from Minas Gerais.

The document says that “the etiology of current cases of acute hepatitis remains unknown and under constant investigation” and reiterates that “WHO continues to monitor the situation of similar cases in partnership with Member States and recommends joint efforts to identify, investigate and report cases potentials”.

Mysterious hepatitis earned this title because the affected public does not test positive for the typical hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D or E), but still has an acute hepatitis condition, that is: inflammation of the liver. The most common symptoms were:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

vomit

Nausea

loss of appetite

Jaundice (yellow skin)

Mysterious hepatitis: Health investigates six deaths in children and teens (Image: Icetray/Envato)

According to indications from the European Association for the Study of the Liver, the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) and the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN), there are 14 official deaths from this “new” hepatitis. in the world: six of them in Indonesia, five in the United States, one in Ireland, one in Mexico and one in Palestine.

The WHO is closely monitoring the situation and working with health authorities in some countries to better understand this mysterious hepatitis, and the leading theory surrounding the cause of this particular outbreak is an adenovirus. Common prevention measures for adenovirus and other common infections involve regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene.

