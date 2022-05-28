Hospital de Cataguases reveals underfunding of health in Seminar

The Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia held on the night of this Wednesday, May 26, at Centro Cultural Humberto Mauro, the I Seminar of Hospital de Cataguases. The initiative aimed to share with society a long-term planning project aimed at ensuring sustainability, modernization and the ability to respond to the challenges and demands of attention to the life and health of the population served by that hospital.

The underfunding of health care in Brazil, combined with the sudden rise in drug prices, has been aggravating the situation of Brazilian hospitals, including that of Cataguases, whose main source of revenue – 70% of all billings – comes from the SUS, as revealed by Raquel Cunha. , Coordinator of the Hospital Infection Control Service. “The reality is even more serious because it does not only affect the population of Cataguases, but the fifteen municipalities in the region that have our hospital as a reference”, she added.

Examples for this were presented by the Superintendent of the Hospital, Eliermes Teixeira (pictured above). “A liter of saline solution cost R$ 3.72 and today it is R$ 21 and you can’t buy it”, he said. The same happens with 2 ml intravenous dipyrone, which cost R$0.83, today it is sold at R$6, but it is not available on the market,” he said. At the same time, the Hemodialysis service (which also faces costing problems), which is a reference in the region, works at full capacity, serving 45 patients a day with 19 machines and now works with an extra shift.

Doctor Pedro César Martins (pictured above), Technical Director of Hospital de Cataguases, presented proposals for improving the service aimed at strengthening the institution. Among them the main ones are:

– Implementation of the pediatric and neonatal ICU with 10 beds;

– Expansion of the ICU to 20 beds, 5 for Acute Coronary Syndromes and 5 for CVA – Cerebral Vascular Accident;

– Hiring specialists and multidisciplinary teams;

– Immediate creation of a temporary funding fund by municipal managers, the State Health Department, entrepreneurs and the population of the region;

– Management with the Secretary of State for Health and Ministry of Health for the accreditation of services.

In view of this situation, the institution needs everyone’s support, as was repeatedly mentioned throughout the seminar. One of the simplest ways to help is to become a Hospital Friend or by donating any amount that can be deducted directly from the electricity bill. The hospital’s management also thanked the receipt of parliamentary amendments – such as those intended by state deputy Fernando Pacheco (pictured above) – and encouraged them to continue honoring Santa Casa with resources, in addition to requesting that they work together with the Ministry of Health to promote a fairer remuneration for SUS services.

