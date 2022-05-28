Hospital Regina issues a note on the end of the Oncology service provided by the SUS – Notícias





The Regina Hospital issued a note this Friday (27) expressing itself about the closure of the oncological referral by the SUS to patients in Novo Hamburgo. As had happened last year with patients from Campo Bom, Dois Irmãos, Estância Velha and Ivoti, this week the service to patients from Novo Hamburgo ended. All of them were referred to Hospital Bom Jesus and Clínica Oncoprev, in Taquara.















In the note, Regina says that the transfer of cancer patients from Novo Hamburgo to Taquara was completed and that the transfer process took place gradually, organized and with joint technical alignment with all those involved. He also informs that he forwarded personalized reports of each patient in care, “in order to guarantee care safety for continuity of treatment in the new oncological reference”.

The note recalls that it was more than 20 years as a reference in oncology and recalls the reason that led to the decision to no longer maintain care through SUS. “Over the course of six years, the institution has endeavored to find sufficient resources to maintain oncology care, which is the responsibility of the federal government, but unfortunately without success. , resulted in a significant deficit for the institution, making the contractual relationship unsustainable.”















