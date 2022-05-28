How to permanently remove voicemail notification on Android and iPhone

Despite falling by the wayside, voicemail is still a feature that continues to work by default on Android phones as well as iPhones. Just a call goes to voicemail to trigger an alert that is positioned at the top of notifications.

The good news is that deactivating this type of alert is simple and quick, just a few taps and that’s it. As the notification is often triggered by mistake, when a contact forgets to hang up their phone after the voicemail warning, for example, check out our guide below on how to get rid of the problem for good.

Remove Voicemail Notification on iPhone

If you are an iPhone user, just follow the steps below:

1. First open ‘Settings’ and then tap on ‘Phone’ option

2. Then tap on ‘Notifications’.

On iPhone, in a few taps it is possible to turn off the voicemail alert once and for all. Image: Reproduction

3. On the next screen, uncheck the ‘Warnings’ option.

Disable Voicemail Alert on Android

On Android, the steps may vary slightly depending on your system version and device manufacturer. The procedure has been tested on Android 11.

1. Open device settings by tapping the gear icon.

2. Then go to ‘Apps & notifications’ > ‘App info’.

3. Search for the ‘Phone’ app in the list.

4. Now, access the ‘Notifications’ option

On Android, using the information in the ‘Phone’ app, it is possible to disable voicemail notifications. Image: Reproduction

5. The last step is to disable the ‘Voicemail’ button.

Ready! Now you know how to remove the voicemail notification that keeps popping up from time to time in the notification center.

