In less than a month, the number of deaths from chikungunya in Ceará almost doubles

The number of deaths caused by chikungunya in Ceará jumped from six to 11 between epidemiological weeks 17 and 20, in the range from 24 April to 21 May. Percentage growth reaches 83%. The information appears in the most recent Bulletin of Arboviruses of the State, which will be released next Monday, 30th, and was brought forward to the THE PEOPLE by the State Health Department (Sesa). In the analyzed period, there was also a record of four deaths from dengue. The vector of both diseases is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also transmits the Zika virus.

According to the document, between January 1 and May 21 of this year, Ceará reported 68,500 suspected cases of arboviruses, of which 38,200 were dengue, 29,500 of chikungunya and 765 of zika.

The number of confirmations, however, was almost four times lower: 17,500 cases – 6,956 (dengue), 10,569 (chikungunya) and 8 (zika). In relation to the bulletin released the previous month, there was an increase of 87% in notifications and 165% in the total number of confirmed cases.

According to Sesa, between April and May, Ceará recorded five more deaths from chikungunya, compared to six that had been confirmed until epidemiological week 16. In total, there were five occurrences in Barbalha, four in Juazeiro do Norte, one in Fortaleza and one in Bon Voyage. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 93, seven males and four females. In 2021, Ceará had no deaths from the disease.

In addition to the increase in deaths caused by chikungunya, the most recent bulletin also reported four deaths from dengue, two in Quixadá, one in Aratuba and the other in Massapê. The deaths occurred between March 1 and May 1 and involved people aged 2 to 52 years.

Last year, no death from dengue had been recorded in the state. According to Sesa, in 2022, 44 cases of dengue with “alarm signs” – moderate symptoms, without the need for hospitalization – and five severe cases, when there is hospitalization due to the most acute symptoms.

