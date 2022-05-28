Individual health plans will have the biggest increase in 22 years, decides ANS

Individual and family health plans will be up to 15.5% more expensive, ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) this Thursday (26). It is the highest percentage of annual adjustment authorized by the agency since 2000, the year in which the historical series began. Until then, the highest authorized readjustment had been 13.57% in 2016 (see readjustments by year below).

The measure will impact contracts of about eight million beneficiaries, which represents 16.3% of health plan consumers in Brazil.

The increase refers to the period from May 2022 to April 2023 and can only be applied in the contract anniversary month – that is, in the month in which the contract was signed.

The ANS says that the adjustment was motivated by the increase in assistance expenses of individual plans last year, compared to 2020, mainly in the costs of services.

On the other hand, the frequency of use of health services did not grow at the same pace, with a more gradual recovery in relation to consultations and hospitalizations.

“As the frequency of use of services dropped quite sharply in 2020, the resumption in 2021, albeit gradual, was enough for, along with a sharp increase in the prices of inputs and services, to accelerate this year’s index to 15, 5%”, says the ANS.

The adjustment only applies to individual and family plans. In collective and corporate health plans, operators are free to determine prices and readjustments, without needing authorization from the ANS.

Health companies claim that the sector ended up reducing the offer of individual plans precisely because of the ANS regulation, which sets limits for readjustments. The companies prefer to launch collective plans, with market prices.

In all, 49.1 million people have health plans in the country, according to ANS data for March.

In 2021, tuition dropped for the first time

Last year, the ANS determined a negative adjustment of 8.19% —in practice, the plans were cheaper to consumers for the first time.

The negative percentage reflected the 17% drop in total procedures (consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries) performed in 2020, compared to 2019, by the health insurance sector.

The reduction in the use of services happened as a result of protective measures to prevent the spread of covid-19. Despite the high number of visits and hospitalizations for the disease, there was a reduction in the demand for consultations, exams and surgeries that were not urgent.

In 2021, with the gradual resumption of the use of health plans by beneficiaries, assistance expenses grew, mainly influenced by the variation in the price of health services/inputs.

Increase must be described on the ticket

The annual readjustment must appear on the billing slip of individual and family health plans. If the charge exceeds 15.5%, the consumer must call the operator to ask for clarification, says the ANS.

If the problem is not resolved by the company, the consumer is advised to contact the agency by telephone 0800 701 9656 and 0800 021 2105 (for people with hearing impairment) or through the ANS “Contact Us”.