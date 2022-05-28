Infectologist warns of respiratory diseases caused by intense cold in Petrópolis

27/May 16:25 by Helen Salgado

The cold arrived in Petrópolis and with it the respiratory diseases. The infectious disease physician, Dr. Maurício Machado from Unimed Petrópolis, gives tips on how to stay free from the problems caused by the cold.

The infectologist explains that the main acquired diseases are the conventional viral processes. “Common colds, flu, sinusitis, otitis, in short, diseases of the upper and lower respiratory system. One cannot forget the case of scabies (scabies), whose incidence starts right now, at the beginning of the cold weather in our city. It occurs due to lack of adequate hygiene, such as daily bathing and changing clothes, also washing them daily. Scabies is mainly observed on return to school, in August. The spread is greatest in children and young adolescents,” he explains.

Dr. Maurício says that the main form of prevention is personal hygiene, also avoiding physical contact and making use of vaccines available for viral diseases. He points out that maintaining good hydration and adequate nutrition is almost fundamental for the preservation of health. The infectious disease specialist says that it is important not to forget about living in a free environment, with exposure to sunlight and conventional physical exercises.

mask use

Although the use of a mask has been released in the municipality, Dr. Maurício says that he considers this measure important to reduce cases of viral and bacterial infections. “In addition to wearing a mask, you cannot forget to wash your hands properly, with soap and water, drying them on disposable towels. It is also important to wash the face at least three or four times a day, in addition to the daily bath ”he concludes.