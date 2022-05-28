iPhone 14 Pro?! Apple commercial shows device with hole in the display

Apple intends to launch the iPhone 14 Pro line with a small design change that could finally retire the already outdated notch. This has been speculated for some time by several sources in the company’s production chain.

In addition, some renderings have already shown what the iPhone 14 Pro can look like in the real world, and now we have a tip that is being shared by Apple itself.

In a video released to promote Apple Pay, the Cupertino manufacturer itself shows the drawing of an iPhone without notch and with only holes in the display.

Watch below: