iPhone 14 Pro?! Apple commercial shows device with hole in the display

Apple intends to launch the iPhone 14 Pro line with a small design change that could finally retire the already outdated notch. This has been speculated for some time by several sources in the company’s production chain.
In addition, some renderings have already shown what the iPhone 14 Pro can look like in the real world, and now we have a tip that is being shared by Apple itself.
In a video released to promote Apple Pay, the Cupertino manufacturer itself shows the drawing of an iPhone without notch and with only holes in the display.
Watch below:
The design shown by Apple follows what has been speculated for some time in the rumor channels. That’s because we have a pill to accommodate the Face ID sensors, while the hole brings the front camera.
Thus, the smartphone would no longer have a thick notch to adopt a solution that is a little closer to the design trend that has existed in Android for some time.
Of course, Apple’s designers may have used this rendering of the iPhone in the commercial as a way to tease the public and draw attention to the payments service.
As usual, Apple did not comment on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.
