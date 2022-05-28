Joinville expands vaccination against flu and measles; check where to get vaccinated

As directed by the State Department of Health, the City of Joinville expands the target audiences for vaccination against influenza and measles. The change takes effect from Monday, 30.

Measles

In addition to health professionals in general, even if they do not work in health care and surveillance establishments, children aged 6 months to 11 years can be immunized against both influenza and measles, before it was up to 4 years.

The flu

The vaccine against influenza (flu) also includes elderly people aged 60 years or older, health workers in general, teachers and workers from public and private schools, pregnant women, mothers, people with chronic diseases, professionals in the security and rescue forces. , people with disabilities, truck drivers, public transport and port drivers.

where to vaccinate

In Joinville, the application of immunizations is carried out in Basic Family Health Units (UBSF), with the exception of the Jativoca and Morro do Amaral units. The opening hours of the UBSFs can be checked on the city hall website (bit.ly/ubsfjlle).

In the central region, another option is the Vaccination Room, located at 172 Abdon Batista Street, downtown. The room is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 6:50 pm.

It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, an official document with photo, professional identification card or badge (for workers), or a medical prescription that informs the patient’s diagnosis in case of chronic diseases.

