Mesh and glutes don’t grow? Personal points out the 3 most common mistakes

Having the discipline to go to the gym is fundamental to achieving your goals, but other variables must be taken into account to ensure that your muscles will grow the way you expect.

Some people dedicate themselves to working out their glutes and, even then, they can’t see the results. The explanation may be in the diet, in the incorrect execution of the exercises or in the lack of flexibility.

Physical education teacher Lana Pessoa, trainer of the exercise platform Queima Diaria, explains how to correct each of these mistakes.

Over time, the body enters the natural aging process and gaining muscle mass can be a little more complicated. However, it is not impossible. When combined with good eating and physical habits, it is possible to achieve lean mass. One of the main tips to gain muscle mass is to have energy balance, practice weight training and eat the right way. Having a good sleep routine is also essential, as well-sleep nights favor the metabolic process and promote the body's recovery after physical exercises. To obtain good results, another tip is to hire the assistance of a qualified professional to assist in what you really need, within the limitations of your body, is the secret to achieving success. Physical activities promote an increase in cardiorespiratory capacity and general well-being. In addition, they help prevent cancer and diabetes. For those who are over 50 and want to gain muscle mass, crossfit is a great option. After age 40, the body decreases hormone production, muscle tone and increases fat accumulation. Therefore, people with older ages have more difficulties to start performing physical activities, especially if they have a history of sedentary lifestyle in the past. Despite this, a healthy routine is capable of generating a virtuous circle, in which hormone levels improve, the body gains lean mass and the individual is more willing. Protein consumption also helps in gaining muscle mass. However, in order to achieve your goal, it is necessary to adjust the food consumed throughout the day. Water intake is also extremely important for those who want to tone their body. In addition to all the benefits the liquid has, muscle fibers are composed of 75% to 85% water.

1. Food incompatible with hypertrophy

One of the main mistakes made by people looking for hypertrophy, according to the professor, is consuming the wrong amount of protein. They are an important part of muscle development and growth.

“Protein is like little bricks used to build muscle. If you have the mason, the cement, but you don’t have the brick, you can’t build, that is, you can’t gain muscle mass”, explains Lana.

Meat, eggs, dairy products, legumes – such as beans, chickpeas and lentils – are examples of foods rich in protein.

2. Lack of flexibility and mobility

The lack of flexibility in the muscles and/or mobility in the joints limits movement during exercises. If these problems exist, it is not possible to achieve the range necessary to do the entire exercise and the muscle is not required in the way it should be.

“It is very important to dedicate time from your exercise routine to work on flexibility and mobility. This allows you to have range in movement and enhances the results of the exercise. As a result, hypertrophy is easier,” he says.

3. Low body awareness

People with good body awareness can understand the possibilities of their own body movements and know where to apply force to exercise their muscle groups. Without body awareness, it can be harder to get the results you want.

One way to understand this is to pay attention to where muscle soreness is most frequent the day after a set of squats: in the thighs or in the butt? If the answer is in the thighs, it is a sign that attention and strength are being directed to the wrong area.

“Many people have strong legs, but they don’t see results in their butt, even doing the famous squat. When working out, focus your thoughts on the muscle you want to work to use your body more efficiently,” explains Lana.

Best exercises for glutes

The squat is considered the most complete exercise for the body. In addition to it, the teacher indicates the lunge, the located gluteal on all fours with a shin guard and the pelvic lift (known as the free hip lift or bridge).

