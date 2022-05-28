Mesh and glutes don’t grow? Personal points out the 3 most common mistakes

Having the discipline to go to the gym is fundamental to achieving your goals, but other variables must be taken into account to ensure that your muscles will grow the way you expect.
Some people dedicate themselves to working out their glutes and, even then, they can’t see the results. The explanation may be in the diet, in the incorrect execution of the exercises or in the lack of flexibility.
Physical education teacher Lana Pessoa, trainer of the exercise platform Queima Diaria, explains how to correct each of these mistakes.
1. Food incompatible with hypertrophy
One of the main mistakes made by people looking for hypertrophy, according to the professor, is consuming the wrong amount of protein. They are an important part of muscle development and growth.
“Protein is like little bricks used to build muscle. If you have the mason, the cement, but you don’t have the brick, you can’t build, that is, you can’t gain muscle mass”, explains Lana.
Meat, eggs, dairy products, legumes – such as beans, chickpeas and lentils – are examples of foods rich in protein.
2. Lack of flexibility and mobility
The lack of flexibility in the muscles and/or mobility in the joints limits movement during exercises. If these problems exist, it is not possible to achieve the range necessary to do the entire exercise and the muscle is not required in the way it should be.
“It is very important to dedicate time from your exercise routine to work on flexibility and mobility. This allows you to have range in movement and enhances the results of the exercise. As a result, hypertrophy is easier,” he says.
3. Low body awareness
People with good body awareness can understand the possibilities of their own body movements and know where to apply force to exercise their muscle groups. Without body awareness, it can be harder to get the results you want.
One way to understand this is to pay attention to where muscle soreness is most frequent the day after a set of squats: in the thighs or in the butt? If the answer is in the thighs, it is a sign that attention and strength are being directed to the wrong area.
“Many people have strong legs, but they don’t see results in their butt, even doing the famous squat. When working out, focus your thoughts on the muscle you want to work to use your body more efficiently,” explains Lana.
Best exercises for glutes
The squat is considered the most complete exercise for the body. In addition to it, the teacher indicates the lunge, the located gluteal on all fours with a shin guard and the pelvic lift (known as the free hip lift or bridge).
