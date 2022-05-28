Minas investigates eight possible cases of mysterious hepatitis in the state – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Archive/Agência Brasil







Mysterious hepatitis cases are being investigated in Minas



Eight cases suggestive of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology, the mysterious hepatitis in children, are analyzed by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). Three are classified as suspects and five are being investigated. Another four cases were discarded, according to a survey released this Thursday (26).

Five cases are being investigated by SES-MG in four municipalities: one in Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros and São João Del Rei, and two in Uberlândia. Among the suspected cases, two were reported in Belo Horizonte and one in Juiz de Fora.

According to SES-MG, the cases of Belo Horizonte, Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros, São João Del Rei and Uberlândia are awaiting the delivery of test results. The main symptoms of suggestive cases are abdominal pain and vomiting, in addition to changes in liver enzymes.

What is severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology?

Known as mysterious hepatitis, cases of the disease began to be investigated by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to differences in the pattern of occurrence, considering the cause, frequency and severity of the disease. The case is considered suspicious when hepatitis A, B and C and arboviruses are disregarded, as well as common causes of hepatitis, such as metabolic, genetic, congenital or obstructive diseases.

The term hepatitis is related to an inflammatory process in the liver, which may be linked to factors such as viral infections. The acute severe definition deals with the most serious condition while the unknown etymology (cause) speaks of the origin.

How to prevent mysterious hepatitis?

Considering that the causes are still unknown, the guidelines of the Secretary of State for Health are general hygiene and meal measures. Measures include adequate and frequent hand hygiene, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, consuming clean water and properly sanitized food.

* Under supervision of Enzo Menezes