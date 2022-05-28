Monkey pox: Anvisa recommends the use of masks and Ministry monitors situation in Brazil



The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a note this Tuesday (24/5) to clarify the recommendations made to delay the entry of the monkeypox virus (monkeypox virus) in Brazil.

According to Anvisa, the adoption of measures already in force at airports and on aircraft and which are intended to protect the population was only reinforced. In the note, the agency clarifies that it did not recommend isolation as a measure to combat the disease.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene are intended to protect the population not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases,” said the statement. note.

The Ministry of Health reported the creation of a situation room to monitor the monkeypox scenario in the country. The technicians are preparing an action plan for the tracking of suspected cases and for the definition of the clinical and laboratory diagnosis of the disease.

In addition to these measures, a risk statement on the pathology, with guidelines for health professionals and information available so far about the disease have already been sent to the states.

So far, there are no reports of suspected cases of monkeypox virus in Brazil.

How the virus advances around the world

Monkeypox virus spreads mainly by close contact and was rarely seen in other parts of the world.

It is a viral infection similar to human smallpox, considered mild. Usually, transmission occurs from animal to person in forests in Central and West Africa.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 250 cases have been reported in 16 countries outside of Central and West Africa: Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, the United States, France, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland. One of the diagnoses being monitored was detected in Argentina.

What should we know about monkeypox?

Infection can develop after exposure to “injured skin, mucous membranes, respiratory droplets, infected body fluids or even contact with contaminated clothing,” said Neil Mabbott, Director of Immunopathology at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. in a press release.

The main symptoms of the disease are headache, fever with chills, muscle pain, skin sores, inflamed lymph nodes, muscle weakness and physical exhaustion.

In fact, one feature that distinguishes monkeypox infection from traditional smallpox is the development of swollen lymph nodes, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials.

The incubation period of the disease is from six to 13 days, ranging from five to 21 days. Learn more about its clinical evolution here.

As per the reports of the international health authorities, in the current outbreak there is a higher number of cases of skin rash in the groin area of ​​the patients.

“In some cases, during the early stages of the disease, the rash has been mainly in the genital and perianal area. In these cases, anal or genital lesions have been produced that resemble other illnesses such as herpes, chickenpox or syphilis,” explained John Brooks, medical director of the CDC’s Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention.

Even with these reports, monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection.

Portugal is the first country to sequence the virus genome

A team of researchers from the Instituto Nacional de Saúde Doutor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), in Lisbon, has published the first draft of the genome sequence of the monkeypox virus. The article was published on May 19 on the website virological.

This first genome analysis indicates that the 2022 virus belongs to the West African region, being related to the monkeypox virus and exported from Nigeria in 2018 and 2019 to countries such as the United Kingdom, Israel and Singapore.

On Twitter, the director of the Center for Research on South African Epidemics, the Brazilian Túlio de Oliveira, celebrated the feat and stated that this is a new milestone for sharing scientific data, being released as they are produced. He added that the genome sequences will be further refined as more data become available.

