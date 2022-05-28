Monkeypox cases could be ‘tip of iceberg’, says WHO

WHO director said the number of cases should increase in the coming days, but says there is no reason to panic

The director of Global Risk Preparedness at the WHO (World Health Organization), Sylvie Briand, warned that the monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries could be the “Tip of the iceberg”.

“We don’t know if we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg,” said the director during the WHO annual assembly on Friday (27.May).

According to Global.health Monkeypox, which monitors the numbers of the disease in each nation, 401 cases of the disease have already been recorded in 21 countries. The director predicts an even greater increase in the number of cases in the coming days.

“We are still at the beginning of this event”said. “We know there will be more cases in the coming days.”.

Despite the increase, Briand says there’s no reason to “panic”. “It is not a disease that should concern the general public. It’s not Covid or any other fast-spreading disease.” stated.

The director believes that the current moment provides a greater opportunity to prevent the spread of the disease. “We believe that if we take the right measures now, we can easily contain it.” said.

The WHO says disease control can be done with measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual behavior.

Although there is no vaccine specifically targeted against the variant, clinical studies have shown that the smallpox immunizer is 85% effective in preventing the disease-causing virus.

This is the worst outbreak outside of Africa, where the disease is already considered endemic. The majority of confirmed cases so far are not linked to travel to the African continent.