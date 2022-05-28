Municipal Health Department will hold another vaccination campaign this Saturday

Next Saturday will be flu and covid vaccination in Muriaé. The Municipal Health Department reported that it will carry out joint efforts in various parts of the city, with the aim of continuing to immunize people against respiratory diseases, which tend to spread more easily at this coldest time of year.



See details about each task force



COVID – Adults and adolescents (from 12 years old) will be attended at UBS São Francisco, while children (from 5 to 11 years old) are vaccinated at the Barra 1 post, located behind the “Worker’s Square”.

Astrazeneca, Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer will be available for the first audience and Coronavac and Pfizer Infantil for the second. The opening hours for both are the same: from 8 am to 12 pm.



THE FLU – At the moment, the flu vaccine is available for the following audiences: the elderly, children aged 6 months to under 5 years, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, teachers, people with comorbidity/and or permanent disability, truck drivers, public transport workers , Armed, Security and Rescue Forces, in addition to the employees of the deprivation of liberty system.

The service will be from 8 am to 12 pm at the following health posts: Barra 2, Cardoso de Melo, Dornelas, Gaspar, Inconfidência, José Cirilo, Marambaia-Padre Tiago, Planalto, Porto, Safira, Santana, Santa Terezinha, São Cristóvão and São Gotardo , in addition to the districts of Belisario, Itamuri and Vermelho.