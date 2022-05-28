Municipal Health Department will hold another vaccination campaign this Saturday

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Municipal Health Department will hold another vaccination campaign this Saturday 2 Views

Next Saturday will be flu and covid vaccination in Muriaé. The Municipal Health Department reported that it will carry out joint efforts in various parts of the city, with the aim of continuing to immunize people against respiratory diseases, which tend to spread more easily at this coldest time of year.


See details about each task force


COVID – Adults and adolescents (from 12 years old) will be attended at UBS São Francisco, while children (from 5 to 11 years old) are vaccinated at the Barra 1 post, located behind the “Worker’s Square”.

Astrazeneca, Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer will be available for the first audience and Coronavac and Pfizer Infantil for the second. The opening hours for both are the same: from 8 am to 12 pm.


THE FLU – At the moment, the flu vaccine is available for the following audiences: the elderly, children aged 6 months to under 5 years, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, teachers, people with comorbidity/and or permanent disability, truck drivers, public transport workers , Armed, Security and Rescue Forces, in addition to the employees of the deprivation of liberty system.

The service will be from 8 am to 12 pm at the following health posts: Barra 2, Cardoso de Melo, Dornelas, Gaspar, Inconfidência, José Cirilo, Marambaia-Padre Tiago, Planalto, Porto, Safira, Santana, Santa Terezinha, São Cristóvão and São Gotardo , in addition to the districts of Belisario, Itamuri and Vermelho.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

City Hall took funds from education and health to pay R$ 1.2 million to Gusttavo Lima

The Municipality of Conceição do Mato Dentro released a note stating that the singer Gusttavo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved