Mysterious hepatitis: Unicamp HC investigates two suspected cases in children

Entrance of the Unicamp HC (Reproduction/EPTV Campinas)

*This article was updated at 6:44 pm on May 27

The HC (Hospital de Clínicas) of Unicamp (State University of Campinas) investigates two cases of mysterious hepatitis in children. The information was confirmed on Thursday afternoon (27) at the request of the city ​​on Campinas – read more about the disease below.

In a note released today, the Epidemiological Surveillance Nucleus and the pediatrics team at the Unicamp hospital confirmed that, in the last two weeks, two suspected cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology were detected.

One of the children had only fecal acholia (white stools) and the other had jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), fever, fecal acholia and choluria (coca-cola-colored urine).

In the hospital’s clinical pathology laboratory, laboratory tests showed an increase in transaminases (liver enzymes).

The clinical picture of the two children is stable and one of them has already been discharged from the hospital. The two cases were reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality and the state, and the clinical samples were sent to the Instituto Adolfo Lutz for further analysis.

Information about the city where the children live, age, gender and other details were not provided by the Unicamp HC. Wanted, the Campinas Health Surveillance Department said in a note that “it is attentive and, at this moment, there are no notifications from Campinas residents under investigation”.

Regarding the situation, the state government of São Paulo reported that it is following the investigation of 10 suspected cases of acute hepatitis, with an unknown etiological agent. Two cities in the MRC (Metropolitan Region of Campinas) – Indaiatuba and Itatiba – appear investigating cases (see note at end of article).



THE DISEASE

The disease, which affects children, is investigated in several Brazilian states (read more below), it is not caused by any of the known hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D and E) and may have among its causes an as yet unclear relationship between covid-19 and a type of adenovirus.

In the country, one of the cases is that of a 14-year-old girl from Ibimirim, Pernambuco, who was hospitalized in a coma and had to undergo an emergency liver transplant on Friday last week (20).

HYPOTHESES

The first hypothesis was raised by UK health authorities. There, the first cases were recorded and it was hepatitis caused by an adenovirus. Studies have shown that up to 70% of patients have tested positive for adenovirus 41F. It affects more children, young people and immunosuppressed people. It causes a cold or intestinal problems.

“Initially, it was thought that the adenovirus would be the cause of acute hepatitis, but the fact is that it did not appear in all cases”, explained infectious disease specialist Marcelo Simão, from the Federal University of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais. “In many children who presented severe conditions, it was not possible to isolate the virus; and in some in which a transplant was performed, the virus was not found in the removed liver.”

Experts also noted that many children had had Covid-19 prior to acute hepatitis. A study published in the Lancet last week then proposed a new hypothesis. According to the work, a combination of the two infections would be causing acute liver disease.

Remaining particles of Sars-CoV-2 in the intestinal tract of children would be serving as a trigger for an exaggerated reaction in the immune system to a later infection by adenovirus 41F. The coronavirus spike protein is considered a superantigen. It makes the immune system more sensitive. Thus, it would potentiate the effect of adenovirus 41F. Typically, this virus does not cause more serious problems.

IN BRAZIL



The Ministry of Health reported that, until last Wednesday (26), 84 cases of acute hepatitis were reported in Brazil. Of these, 15 were discarded and 69 remain under investigation.

Pasta installed a Situation Room to monitor and follow up on cases in Brazil. The initiative aims to support investigations, as well as the collection of evidence to identify possible causes.

The room has the participation of technicians from the Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other specialists.

In addition to monitoring, the measure will standardize information and guide the flows of notification and investigation of cases to all state and municipal health departments, as well as to Central Laboratories.

Cases under investigation: SP(24), MG(8), RS(6), PE(6), RJ(6), SC(3), GO(3), CE(3), PR(2), ES(2), RN(1), MA(1), MS(1), RO(1), PB (1) and AL (1)

Discarded cases: MS(4), SP(3), RJ(2), SC(2), MG(2), PR(1) and PE(1)

Cases in specific states can be verified with state health departments, the Ministry of Health explained.

IN SAO PAULO

In the state of São Paulo, the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance said that accompanies the investigation of 10 suspected cases of acute hepatitis, of unknown etiologic agent, identified in the municipalities of:



– Sao Paulo

– Guarulhos

– Indaiatuba

– Itápolis

– Itatiba

– Ribeirão Preto

The State Department of Health monitors patients and awaits the completion of diagnostic tests and the entire epidemiological investigation. Therefore, confirmation of the disease in the State is hasty, since only the diagnostic conclusion can determine the disease.

The disease affects patients under the age of 17, who have symptoms similar to those of liver disease – such as jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain – but without the presence of the virus.