Police officer involved in the death Genivaldo would give a lecture on mental health

One of the police officers who participated in the Federal Highway Police (PRF) action that killed Genivaldo Jesus dos Santos, asphyxiated from Sergipe, had confirmed his participation as a specialist in a webinar on mental health in traffic for public servants of the Federal Institute of Sergipe (IFS) and the Federal Institute of Northern Minas Gerais (IFNMG). The lecture would be for the Yellow May campaign, which aims to reduce traffic accidents.

The event, whose theme is “Traffic: legal and mental health aspects behind the wheel”, was announced last Tuesday (24), and was scheduled to take place on Thursday (26). Police officer Paulo Rodolpho Lima Nascimento has a postgraduate degree in Law and would give the lecture together with another PRF agent, who has training in the mental health area.

However, on Wednesday (25), Paulo Nascimento was one of the agents who participated in the action against Genivaldo under the alleged allegation of being without a helmet. Genivaldo was retired on disability due to psychiatric problems, and he had a crisis during the approach.

The police officers arrested the man in the trunk of a vehicle filled with tear gas, which resulted in Genivaldo’s death by asphyxiation.

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link