Saturday to be vaccinated against covid, flu and measles in Concordia

The first stage of this special edition will be in the morning, focusing on the application of doses against covid-19. From 8:00 am to 11:30 am, at the Sanitary Unit, located on Osvaldo Zandavalli Street. No appointment needed to receive the vaccine. At the opportunity, teams will apply all four immunization steps to authorized groups.





1 serving and 2 servings for children aged 5 to 11 years and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Immunosuppressed adolescents may receive the 3rd dose;

1, 2 and 3 doses for people over 18 years old. The fourth dose from the age of 65;

Immunosuppressed people aged 18 years can receive

1., 2., 3. and 4. doses, respecting the interval of 28 days for the 3 and four months between the two boosters;

Persons aged 65 and over can receive 1., 2., 3. and 4. doses as long as they have completed a four month interval between doses.





D-day of the National Vaccination Campaign against influenza and measles will be in the afternoon. According to the city hall, the action is scheduled to take place between 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm also at the Health Unit. This is the final stretch of the campaign. It started in April and ends next Friday, the 3rd. Only priority groups will be covered:

Children aged 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days; People aged 60 and over; Health workers; Pregnant women and women; Indigenous peoples; Teachers from public and private schools; Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces; Carriers of non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions; Persons with permanent disabilities; truck drivers; Workers in urban and long-distance collective road passenger transport; port workers; Adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 under socio-educational measures; People deprived of liberty and prison system employees.

Measles vaccine is applied to health workers and children older than 6 months and younger than 5 years.

The Concordia Health Department is very concerned about the vaccination rates in the municipality. Recently, in an interview with the broadcaster, the team pointed out that the numbers are below expectations. For the measles and flu campaign, the forecast is to immunize 90% of the target audience, but the percentage so far is well below that.

In Concordia, according to data released by the health department for the broadcaster’s report, only 19% of children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age received the immunization, 53% of the elderly over 60 years of age, 38% of workers, 10% of pregnant women and 22% of purperas. In measles, the situation is similar.

In relation to covid-19, the biggest concern is in relation to the third and fourth doses. Most of the recipients have not yet sought vaccination. What also calls attention to the low adherence in the range of children in relation to the second dose. Most of this group did not return for the second dose, leaving the protection incomplete.



