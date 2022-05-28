See how to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp

Have you ever deleted WhatsApp conversations but then needed to get them back for some reason? Don’t worry: there are a few ways to ensure the recovery of deleted content.

The first option is if you have enabled your storage backup. See below how to do it.

Backup wasn’t turned on? Then you need to download an app. In this case, it’s important to note that this app can access your personal information (but it won’t go to the app’s servers). Still, there are risks of data being leaked if any vulnerability is discovered and exploited by hackers.

Backup

The step-by-step guide below is for both iOS and Android phones.

On the WhatsApp home screen, in the three dots in the right corner, go to “Settings”. Then continue on the “Conversations” option; Image: Reproduction After that, go to “Backup conversations”, select a Google account and complete the procedure in “Back up”; Image: Reproduction In the “Backup to Google Drive” option, you can decide whether to automatically backup monthly, weekly or daily. Image: Reproduction

According to WhatsApp advice, automatically deleted messages are also backed up.

WhatsRemoved+

WhatsRemoved+ app is only available for Android phones. Other similar service apps, such as Notification History and Restory, are also restricted to this system.

According to DevelopmentTRthe company responsible for the development, the application allows you to monitor notifications and folders in search of changes and deleted files so that the user never misses anything, which includes automatically deleted messages.

WhatsApp does not look favorably on these types of apps because they access sensitive content from their customers. And the Play Store, an Android application store, has already removed a previous version of WhatsRemoved+ from its catalog for violations of the terms of use.

Still, if you decide to use it, see the step-by-step:

On the WhatsRemoved+ home screen, go to “Get Started”. Then, enable the app’s access to notifications by clicking “Allow”; Image: Reproduction From the list, choose WhatsApp as the app you want to recover the content. Continue on “Next”; Image: Reproduction Under “Do you want to detect and save deleted files?”, tap “Yes. Save files”.

Still on the same screen, grant permission to access photos, media and files on your mobile; Image: Reproduction Continue on “Save”. A panel will appear on the screen that will show the deleted conversations. Image: Reproduction

It is important to pay attention to some of the operating characteristics of these apps: