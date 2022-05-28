See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

“Maintaining lost weight is harder than losing weight.” You must have heard this phrase and it is true. Research shows that 95% of people who lose weight on restrictive diets regain their weight — the famous accordion effect.

This back and forth on the scale is bad for health: it worsens body composition (as you lose weight and gain weight, you lose muscle and gain fat), generates sagging, increases the risk of diabetes and even early death. It also generates frustration and makes the person lose the motivation to lose weight, favoring obesity and its complications for the body.