See where to get flu, measles and Covid-19 vaccines this Saturday in Mogi das Cruzes

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes will provide, this Saturday (28), 12 points of vaccination against flu, measles and Covid-19. The service is part of an action to update the vaccination schedule of the public covered, which will be held on Saturdays, until June 11.

During the week, care at the Health Posts and in the Family Strategy (ESF) units continues, from 9 am to 4 pm, with doses against influenza and measles.

The flu vaccine is available for children aged 6 months to 4 years and 11 months, elderly people aged 60 years and over, pregnant and postpartum women (women within 45 days of childbirth), health workers, people with disabilities, people with defined comorbidities. from the Ministry of Health, teachers and regular education workers (children, elementary, secondary and higher). collective road transport workers (bus drivers and collectors), truck drivers; port workers, police, members of the Fire Department, Municipal Guard and Armed Forces, indigenous people and quilombolas.

The measles dose is available for children aged 6 months to 4 years and 11 months.

The Covid-19 vaccine, in turn, can be applied in the first dose or necessary updates for audiences from the age of five, according to each need. Those between 5 and 17 years old should receive two doses and those between 18 and 59 years old, three. For those over 60, the indication is four doses. In the case of the vaccine against Covid-19, the appointment must be made in advance by the Click Vaccine.

Schedule

Health Units, from 9 am to 4 pm

Pro-Hyper (drive and pedestrian)

UBS Jardim Camila

UBS Vila Suíssa

unique Jundiapeba

Christmas Village

UBS Botujuru

Biritiba Ussu

UBS Jardim Ivete

UBS Alto Ipiranga

Municipal Schools, from 9 am to 3:30 pm

EM Dr Luiz Beraldo de Miranda: av. Mayor Maurilio de Souza Leite, 1851 – Pq. Olympic

EM Professor Terezinha Soares: Rua Geraldo Gomes Loureiro, 830 – Vila Brasileira

IN Mayor Maurilio de Souza Leite: Rua Frei Francisco de Sampaio, 44 ​​– Jardim São Pedro

Anyone who has any questions regarding vaccination in Mogi das Cruzes can contact SIS 160.

