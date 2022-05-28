Sesa sends alert to ES health services

Photo: REPRODUCTION/UKHSA





The cases of monkey pox in several countries have led health authorities around the world to adopt preventive measures. The objective is to prevent further contamination and contain the spread of the disease. At the Holy Spirit is no different. Although there are no cases in Brazil, the Secretary of State for Health (sesa) adopted some measures and this week sent to the municipalities of Espírito Santo a alert.

In the official alert, the folder makes recommendations and guides how health services should proceed in front of someone with suspicious symptoms of the disease.

“We have a structure within the surveillance, a unit that is alert for any unusual and unexpected event in Health. A team that works 24 hours. what to do when faced with a case like this”explained the undersecretary of health of the State, Luiz Carlos Reblin.

The disease is rare and usually transmitted by the respiratory route. caused by a viruscauses symptoms such as excessive tiredness, muscle pain, as well as wounds and blisters on the skin.

Specialists point out that in the face of any sign of infection, the person seeks medical help to be treated properly and even preventing the contamination of other people.

Reblin also says that the population has a very important role to play in preventing the disease and should pay attention to hygiene measures such as washing their hands with soap and water, using gel alcohol, and indoors the use of masks is recommended.

“We should always be concerned from a public health point of view. Brazil has a monitoring room for monkeypox as it did for covid. It is looking at all entry points in the country, which are also alert in the face of any suspect,” he said.

Human and monkey smallpox: symptoms, differences and similarities

Doctors estimate that the lethality of monkeypox is much lower than that of human smallpox. They even explain that it manifests itself in a milder way. Although they are transmitted in a similar way, contagion between humans is also more difficult.

The symptoms of the two diseases are very similar. They include extreme tiredness, fever, sore throat and muscle pain. Another feature they bring is the appearance of blisters on the skin. In the case of monkeypox, lymph nodes often swell. They work as filters for harmful substances and contain immune cells that help fight against infections.

Symptoms of the disease usually appear between 5 and 21 days after contact with the virus. The main ones are:

– Back pain;

– Body ache;

– Excessive tiredness;

– Fever;

– Headache;

– Sores and blisters on the skin.

Routine smallpox vaccination was discontinued with the eradication of cases in Brazil

The cases of smallpox in several countries have led to uncertainty and many questions. Among them, whether the human smallpox vaccine is effective against monkeypox.

The last cases of smallpox recorded in Brazil were in 1971. Since then, no new cases have been reported in the country.

A few years later, in the 1980s, the disease was eradicated. The World Health Organization (WHO), certified the total elimination of smallpox after an intense global vaccination campaign.

Since the declaration of smallpox eradication that vaccines against the disease are no longer routinely applied. According to information released by the Butantan Institute, “the smallpox vaccine is recommended only for people who have a high risk of exposure, such as laboratory and health care workers who work with the smallpox virus or related materials.”

treatment and prevention

Authorities and experts in the health field say that there is no proven and safe treatment for the infection caused by the smallpox virus and the symptoms usually disappear spontaneously.

Some medications are often used. This is the case with the antivirals tecovirimat, cidofovir and brincidofovir.

The traditional smallpox vaccine “can be used both pre- and post-exposure and is up to 85% effective in preventing smallpox”, according to the UK Health Safety Agency, where seven cases have been detected since beginning of May.

“People vaccinated against smallpox in childhood may have a milder disease,” added the agency.

To avoid the disease, the main thing is to move away from the virus. People traveling through endemic countries need to avoid contact with sick animals. It is recommended to always wash your hands very well with soap and water or gel alcohol. It is also essential to stay away from infected people.

