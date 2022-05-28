Smartphone for work: which model to buy?

acquire a smartphone for work It can bring a number of benefits to people, such as separating work from personal life and having a device capable of meeting exactly the needs of their role.

However, choosing a model is not always an easy task, as some aspects must be taken into account in the purchase process.

As an example, the smartphone must have an operating system compatible with the applications that will be used at workjust as a cell phone with a powerful battery is essential for those who are away from power outlets all day.

At the same time, a good camera and a large storage space can be fundamental criteria for anyone who works with content creation for social networks.

In this way, in order to help readers who are in this situation, we have brought a list of great models of smartphones for work.

Check it out below!

1. Motorola Moto G20 64 GB Smartphone

Motorola’s Moto G20 Smartphone has a storage capacity of 64GB and 4GB of RAM. With a quad camera, it has a 6.5″ screen with HD+ resolution and is Dual Chip.

O Motorola Moto G20 64GB It’s a good option for those who don’t need a lot of storage space, but who are looking for a device with an advanced processor and a large-capacity battery.

As Spreadtrum T700 octa-core chip, the device promises to deliver speed when performing tasks and running heavier applications, such as those that need to process images and databases. Its 5,000 mAh battery means that the cell phone can stay up to 2 days out of charge according to the manufacturer.

In addition, the device still arrives with Android 11, a 6.5 “HD+ screen and high quality cameras.

2. Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 128 GB

Xiaomi 11 is ready to surprise even the most demanding fans of the brand! It has a great octa-core processor, being ideal for the heaviest games! The screen is 6.6 inches with incredible resolution of 1080×2400. The rear cameras have 50MP + 8MP and 16MP on the front, for recording videos and taking photos with professional quality.

O Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 smartphone is shown as an alternative for those who need a larger storage space, since it has an internal memory of 128 GB.

Its Snapdragon® 680 processor promises to bring users fluidity when working with the device, allowing them to run heavy applications without bringing any type of bug or crash.

Another point worth mentioning is the Redmi Note 11’s screen, which in addition to offering immersive images with its AMOLED FHD+ panel, also has sunlight mode.

O Xiaomi cell phone it still delivers an advanced camera system, 5,000 mAh battery and a minimalist design.

3. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy A32 White 128GB, 4GB RAM, Infinite Screen 6.4″, Quad Rear Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Dual Chip and Octa Core.

Another excellent option smartphone for work is Samsung’s Galaxy A32 128GB. According to the brand, one of the main novelties of the device is its 6.4″ Full HD screen, which due to the Eye Comfort Shield function manages to optimize the screen brightness during the day to make the user experience more comfortable.

However, the device’s positive points do not stop there, as it also comes with a 2.5GHz octa-core processorthe Samsung Knox that promises to bring even more protection against malware, a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of offering an autonomy of more than 24 hours of battery life.

In addition, the device can be interesting for those who already use other branded gadgets, such as Galaxy Buds and notebooks, since they can be integrated.

4. Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB

The Galaxy S20 made especially for fans in a variety of colors. It comes with 6.5 inches of high resolution screen, triple camera with optical stabilizer, 6GB of RAM and plenty of battery.

Also known as the “Fan Edition”, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone was created from comments and requests that brand fans have done for the company in recent years.

Therefore, it brings interesting specifications in several features. The first of these is its 6.5″ Full HD screen, which has infinite borders and provides good visibility for reading texts and analyzing tables and images.

Despite also having an advanced rear camera system, the highlight is the 32 MP front camera, which is excellent for those who need to participate in continuous video calls with the team and customers.

Finally, the device also has a minimalist design, 4,000 mAh battery and a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor.

5. Smartphone Apple iPhone 11 128GB

Its 6.1-inch screen, fast chip and camera make it a great investment for anyone looking to take great photos and videos anytime; in addition to having outstanding performance.

Despite being released in 2019, the iPhone 11 still has an interesting configuration, allowing it to be competitive even with cell phones launched in recent months.

One of the great positive points of the device is related precisely to run IOS, Apple’s operating system. In addition to being fluid and having features that are often not present on Android devices, investing in the apple device may make more sense for those who already use other company devices or who need to run business applications that are only available for this platform.

In its technical settings, the device has a 6.1″ Full HD screen, the A13 Bionic chip as a processor, a long-lasting battery capable of providing up to 17 hours of video playback, as well as two high-resolution rear cameras.