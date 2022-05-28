Sony announces State of Play broadcast for June 2

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

It’s been two months since the last State of Play. Are you ready for more? Next Thursday, June 2nd, stay tuned for almost 30 minutes of announcements and news from the PlayStation universe.

We’ll bring you news from our third-party partners and previews of various games in development for PlayStation VR2. Follow through the American PlayStation channel on Twitch or YouTube from 19:00 Brasilia time.

We’ll see you next week!

Notice about parallel streaming and video on demand (VOD)

This broadcast may include content protected by copyright law (such as licensed music) over which PlayStation has no control. We are grateful for the disclosure of so many creators, but there are licensing agreements outside of our control that may interfere with the parallel streams and VOD files of this stream. If you wish to save this stream as VOD to create summary videos or republish excerpts from the performance, we advise you to omit any copyrighted music.