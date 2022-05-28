Symptoms and treatment of urethral infection

In most cases, male urethritis is caused by a sexually transmitted disease.



–Continues after advertising–

Read too: Diseases you can prevent by eating spinach

Therefore, if these types of secretions are detected, it is important to go to the doctor for a quick and accurate diagnosis in order to administer treatment early.

Pathogens that cause urethral infection

“Urethritis by definition is considered a sexually transmitted disease that is usually caused by gonorrhea or chlamydia but can also be found Mycoplasma genitalium , Haemophilus influenzae , ureplasm , among others”, explains Dr. Daniel Antonio González Padilla, specialist in Urology at the University Clinic of Navarra.

Being an STD, these pathogens can be transmitted from one person to another by direct contact, through fluids and mucous membranes.



–Continues after advertising–

Symptoms of this sexually transmitted infection

Dysuria, or discomfort when urinating, is often the main complaint in men with urethritis, other symptoms include burning and urethral discharge.

the secretion The urethra may range from mucoid or watery to purulent and may be present throughout the day or may be scanty and appear only with the first urination in the morning.

The following symptoms may also appear:

Rash or mucous membrane in the genital area, which may cause pain or itching (itching)

Enlarged lymph nodes in the inguinal region.

In addition, several types are distinguished according to the symptoms and the origin they present:

Gonococcal (gonorrhea)

Non-gonococcal or non-specific.

“An acute presentation of frankly purulent urethral discharge suggests gonorrhea, whereas patients with isolated dysuria are more likely to have a chlamydial infection.”

Treatment for male urethritis

To properly treat this sexually transmitted disease, it is important to know the pathogen that caused it. As the urologist at the Clínica Universitaria de Navarra recalls, “before treating, it is always advisable to obtain a sample for analysis”.

For this, the first drops of urine can be collected at the beginning of urination, or, preferably, secretions can be removed directly from the urethra through a urethral exudate . Urethritis is diagnosed by analyzing these samples and detecting leukocytes (white blood cells) in them. It is also possible to identify the microorganism responsible in these secretions.

Subsequently, and without waiting for the results, a single dose of an antibiotic called ceftriaxone is administered intramuscularly and a 7-day regimen of other antibiotics is started: oral doxycycline or azithromycin 1 g in a single dose.



–Continues after advertising–

risk of relapse

There is risk of recurrence either due to treatment failure (estimated in approximately 10% of cases), which can be due to lack of adherence or bacterial resistance or reinfection after re-exposure to an untreated sexual partner.

Depending on clinical suspicion, the same treatment regimen may be repeated or second-line treatment may be attempted. In turn, it will be important to treat all sexual partners to whom you were exposed in the last 60 days prior to diagnosis, guiding partner evaluation or even treatment even in the absence of symptoms.

Reduce the risk of transmission

It should be noted that to decrease the risk of transmission, men with urethritis should be instructed to abstain from sexual activity for at least seven days after starting treatment and until symptoms disappear.

Likewise, in cases where the diagnosis of gonorrhea, chlamydia or trichomonas urethritis has been confirmed, it is advisable to repeat the urethral exudate after 3 months.



–Continues after advertising–

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related