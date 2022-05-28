Ten health units in Curitiba treat patients with moderate respiratory symptoms on Saturday (28); see which | Paraná

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba reported that ten health units will open for emergency care of patients with moderate respiratory symptoms this Saturday (28).

The units were readapted to serve this public due to the increase in cases of respiratory diseases and active cases of Covid-19 and will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

According to health authorities, moderate symptoms are:

Fever (at or above 37.8°C) for more than 24 hours

Fever that does not improve with the use of antipyretics (paracetamol or dipyrone)

Vomiting that does not improve with medication

Weakness

feeling short of breath

accelerated breathing

Difficulty breathing, but able to speak and/or eat/suck (for babies)

wheezing

Purple finger tips

No other routine visits will be carried out and vaccination will not be carried out.

Check the list of units open on Saturday (28)

Bairro Novo Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado

Iracema Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia

Santa Amélia Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua Berta Klemtz, 215 – Fazendinha

São Braz Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua Antônio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

Vila Hauer Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua Waldemar Kost, 650 – Hauer

Aurora Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua Theofhilo Mansur, 500 – New World

Jardim Aliança Health Unit (all age groups)

Rua José Ursolino Filho, 646 – Santa Candida

Campo Alegre Health Unit (all age groups)

Avenida das Industrias, 1749 – Industrial City

Rio Bonito Health Unit (all age groups)

R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana

Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit (exclusive service for adolescents, adults and the elderly)

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho

In these places, no other routine care will be carried out and vaccination will not be carried out. The measure also leaves the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) for more serious, urgent and emergency cases.

For mild casesit is recommended to stay at home and call Central 3350-9000, which is open every day from 8 am to 8 pm. See symptoms below.

Coryza (runny nose)

Nasal congestion (blocked nose)

Sore throat

Cough

Loss of smell and taste

Low fever (at or above 37.8°C) less than 24 hours

Headache

Body ache

To the severe symptoms the recommended thing is to look for an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), which serves 24 hours every day. See serious symptoms.

purplish lips

groans

Difficulty speaking due to shortness of breath

Difficulty eating and drinking fluids due to shortness of breath

Child unable to breastfeed due to shortness of breath

Difficulty staying awake

Mental confusion

Very high fever (at or above 39°C)

Red/purple spots on the body

Swollen lips and/or eyes