This is what happens to your body when you eat bread every day

While carbs get a bad rap, they’re not so bad for your health that you cut them out altogether. Many people don’t know, but carbohydrates are among the best sources of energy for the trillions of cells that make up our bodies.

So it doesn’t matter how you cut your bread, whether you eat it for breakfast, lunch, breakfast or dinner. Bread is a food that has been part of the Western diet for many years.

Since then, its popularity has dropped a little, as we’ve seen online. Especially among people on a low-carb diet. That’s why our dear bun is no longer desired.

But here comes the question: is it really that bad to eat bread often? Well, it can increase your blood sugar, so if you tend to have diabetes or already have the disease, it is not recommended that you eat white bread every day, no.

May increase blood glucose

This will happen because it will raise your blood sugar level, so opt for whole grain breads. The high amounts of simple carbohydrates in refined grains are absorbed into the bloodstream much faster than the more complex carbohydrates in whole wheat.

This will lead to a rapid rise in blood sugar. And according to information from Harvard Health, the sugar spikes caused by the consumption of foods with a high glycemic index, can increase further the risks of diabetes, weight gain and cardiovascular disease as well.

can get fat

Simple carbohydrates (like those in white bread) have a reputation for not filling the stomach, so it’s much easier to eat several of them throughout the day before main meals. Stay tuned! You should eat white breads in moderation, especially if you don’t want to see the increase in your belly and hips.

Can damage the microbiome

When you consume white bread and don’t eat a balanced diet with other foods like cereal (or whole grain products) to create stability, it can cause imbalances in the microbiome. And what is this? Well, we’re talking about nothing more than the colony of bacteria in the intestine.

Since having a healthy and efficient microbiome is packed with life benefits, from improving mental health to reducing the risk of heart disease, it’s best to avoid this consumption too much.

You can add vitamins and minerals to your diet

We cannot see bread as a negative diet choice, after all, it is still a precious food that is super rich in properties important nutrients.

In other words, it contains: phosphorus; zinc; proteins; calcium; fibers and minerals. All this is necessary for our body on a daily basis! See how balance is everything?

It will fuel your body and mind with carbohydrates

Our brain works mainly on glucose. This is the simplest form of carbohydrate. A slice of bread has approximately 15 g of carbohydrates. Eating something like this daily can bring you many benefits and even improve your daily activities.

In general, we believe that a good way to take things is seeing that eating wholemeal bread and white bread in a balanced way, that is, in moderation, will not sabotage your diet or your life.