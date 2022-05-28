‘To improve mental health, any physical activity is good’, says doctor – 05/27/2022

In addition to exercising to improve physical fitness and prevent illness, many people have been doing physical activity as a way to take care of their mental health. But is there any better or worse activity? Psychiatrist Arthur Danila asks questions about the subject in the sixth episode of the third season of Connection VivaBem.

Any physical activity is good for mental health

“I usually say that any physical activity is good for mental health. It doesn’t matter if it’s from fishing or soccer, what matters is moving the body”, says Danila.

Do what you like and connect

According to the doctor, taking into account whether the person has a favorite activity is important because this will increase the chance that he will want to continue doing it.

When the individual does what he likes, he connects and enters the state of flowthat is, mental flow.

“You immerse yourself in the experience, you don’t even see the time pass, you connected, you deeply engaged in that activity. It becomes more pleasurable, you will want to do it again”, explains Danila.

Are there any exercises that are better for anxiety and depression?

Scientifically and historically speaking, the psychiatrist says that aerobic physical activity has always been preferred to reduce anxiety and depression. “This is because aerobic physical activity, that is, activity that raises the heart rate, has more to do with cardiovascular fitness and also because it increases the secretion of endorphins. [conhecido como hormônio do bem-estar]”, says the psychiatrist.

However, he cites that there are already studies pointing out that resistance exercises, such as gymnastics, have given the same result in combating both conditions.

How long is the endorphin released during activity?

According to studies, when there is an increase in heart rate and the person leaves the basal functioning state of the body when sitting and walking calmly.

“A good tip is to see if you can speak a sentence until the end or if you can sing”, advises the doctor, if you can’t, it’s because you left the basal state and the endorphin must have been released.