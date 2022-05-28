Trans couple get pregnant and praise SUS: ‘Trained professionals’

Cases of medical transphobia are constant in the lives of the LGBT population. That’s why the way Leonardo Oliveira, 20, and Arielly Germano, 22, were treated by the SUS (Unified Health System) in Ceará, their home state, during the couple’s first pregnancy, is so impressive. “I don’t know if I was lucky or if the professionals here are well prepared, but it was incredible, from prenatal to postpartum”, highlights Leonardo, who gave birth to Dandara a month ago.

Together for four years, Leonardo and Arielly met through Tinder. “We saw each other and I already kissed him. The cat is very feminist. He was even scared”, says she, who at the time was still 17 years old. The relationship progressed quickly: in less than a month the courtship was made official and in two the couple was already living together. Leonardo was in transition, and Ari still didn’t identify as a non-binary transvestite, as she is today.

Despite the great desire to be Ari’s mother, there was one big obstacle: Leonardo, at first, did not want to bear a child. “For me, it was chaos to think about. I didn’t want my body to have traits of the gender I don’t identify with. That would make me feel really bad”, says Leonardo. Because they didn’t feel ready, they decided to wait a bit, but even so, they put the transition hormones aside for two years to be ready as soon as the urge hit, which, in fact, didn’t take long.

Planning the Dandara

“I don’t know if it was maternal instinct that knocked on the door, but there came a time when I felt the need to have a child. I think we talked a lot about Dandara, referring to her even before she was generated that way, which messed with my head”, says Leonardo. And, apparently, Dandara was really crazy to come to this world: one attempt was enough for the couple to get pregnant.

“It was first rate. We used an app to see the fertile day and, within weeks, Leo’s period had not come”, says Ari. At first he thought it was psychological. “We did a drug test, but the bar that would signal pregnancy was so weak that we considered it negative,” he recalls. After another test, the positive streaks were stronger, and they were sure that Dandara was on his way.

It was time, then, to seek medical attention and start prenatal care, something that causes fear and can be traumatic for trans couples. But Leonardo and Arielly’s experience was the opposite of that: they found people prepared to accompany the formation of new types of families.

“I was expecting chaos, rain of crooked looks, bad and disrespectful comments, but I was surprised. Since when I went to make an appointment. On the day, they asked me about the mother, I said it was me and they understood right away”, says Leonardo.

Leonardo and Dandara in maternity Image: Personal collection

“They respected me, they didn’t ask rude questions. Of course they had normal curiosities, but I didn’t hear invasive questions”, says Leonardo. Even the women who shared the maternity ward with him were welcoming.

Leonardo was in pain for five days before Dandara arrived in the world, without his dilatation progressing – not even with the use of medication to make it happen. It was only when Dandara’s heart began to slow that he was referred for a C-section. “She arrived in the world beautiful, weighing two kilos and 49 centimeters.

life on the internet

After the baby’s birth, the couple decided to make a TikTok account to save videos as a souvenir of the period and for Dandara to see them when he was older. “We thought the photo album was tacky,” says Ari. The profile started with 650 followers and gained a boom after becoming @familiatranscentradana. Today, there are almost 150 thousand followers.

At first, they suffered from hateful comments, but decided to filter some words out of their comments. “Now only occasionally does something come up,” says Ari. For them, this exhibition is cool, as it serves as an inspiration for other families. “It’s been incredible. Many people say that we motivate them, that they wanted to have children but didn’t have the courage before”, says Leonardo.

Despite their success, they say they produce content for straight and cisgender people and not for the LGBTQIA+ community. “Our people already have access to this type of information. The idea is to normalize the experience of a trans family”, says Ari.