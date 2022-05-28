Tuition fees in public universities: Entities criticize proposal

The Initiative for Science and Technology in Parliament (ICTP.Br) – composed of entities such as the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) and the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC) ) – published this Thursday, 26, a statement against the “demagogic proposal to charge tuition fees in public higher education”.

The ICTP.Br note was published in a critical position after an article in Estadão revealed the military project, linked to the Villas Bôas, Sagres and Federalista Institutes, suggesting charging tuition fees at federal universities, in addition to proposing the ‘neutralization’ of teaching ideologies . The creation of tuition fees in public institutions of higher education is also the subject of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 206, which entered the agenda of the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Commission.

In the letter, ICTP.Br calls these military ideas a “Brazil project contrary to the ethical and political values ​​that guide the 1988 Citizen Constitution”. And he says that this “would create a huge bureaucracy to identify the students who can pay and those who cannot, and social justice can be much better promoted by the progressive rates of the (federal) income tax, the motor vehicle tax (state) and urban (municipal) land and property tax”.

The Estadão report also shows that this military project expects to maintain power until 2035 and defends the end of free access to the Unified Health System (SUS). The military document addresses 37 strategic topics. It deals with geopolitics, national governance, development, science, technology, education, health, national defense and security.

ICTP.Br also disagrees with the health proposals. “We also don’t agree with the proposal to charge the middle class for the use of SUS services, which would result in making access to it paid for those who have an income of more than three minimum wages.”

The group of scientific entities affirms that the “solution to social inequalities does not lie in the conversion of eminently public goods, such as education and health, into goods, but in their universalization, with their financing being based on fair and progressive taxation”, says the note.

In the end, ICTP.Br sends a message to the military. “Finally, we remind you that, although retired military personnel, like every citizen, have the right to have their political opinions, a basic principle of democracy is that the people it arms, such as its police or military personnel, must preserve a spirit of high self-restraint, not using physical force to intimidate the citizens, whom they must serve.”

Converting education into merchandise is no way out, says SBPC president

In an article published in Jornal da Ciência, the president of SBPC, Renato Janine Ribeiro, lists problems related to the proposal to charge tuition fees in public higher education. “The first is that defenders of this charge are often unaware that the profile of public university students has completely changed, especially thanks to the quota policy. It is no longer true that the typical university student, in federal institutions, is someone who studied in expensive private schools. We have more and more students coming from public schools and more and more descendants of Africans or indigenous people”, highlights the philosopher.

The second point, according to him, “is that the best funding for higher education (and for research, in good educational institutions) comes from the progressive tax, not from the conversion of education into a commodity.” Another obstacle, adds Ribeiro to Estadão, is the bureaucracy in implementing this model.

“There is a practical problem, which I have not seen raised, which would generate tremendous bureaucracy. Are you going to check the income of the person or their family? they don’t want money from their father, who support themselves. And you have people in their 40s living in their parents’ house, clean clothes, food, maybe an allowance”, says the former Minister of Education.