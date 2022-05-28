Ufscar survey offers free assessments of the health condition of people Post-Covid

COVID-19 has taken alarming proportions and generated long-term health damage to individuals. Although vaccination coverage has achieved promising results, the numbers of cases continue to grow exponentially, although mostly in mild/moderate cases. However, symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle and joint pain, decreased functional capacity and quality of life have been reported as persistent attacks even after the acute period of infection, even persisting for up to a year after development. of the disease. In an attempt to investigate the impact of COVID-19 on these health conditions, a master’s research is being developed at the Postgraduate Program in Physiotherapy (PPG-FT) at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar).

The research is being developed by Master’s student Aldair Darlan de Araújo, under the guidance of Professor Dr Audrey Borghi-Silva, professor at the Department of Physiotherapy – DFisio, co-supervision of Dr Daniela Bassi-Dibai, professor at Ceuma University in the state of Maranhão, and collaboration of DraSigrid de Sousa dos Santos, infectious disease physician and professor at the Department of Medicine – DMed.

SEARCH

The research project seeks to investigate the main functional limitations and quality of life of individuals newly affected by COVID-19. Exams are offered to assess complete pulmonary function, body composition via bioimpedance, assessment of cardiac autonomic function, functional tests to assess functional capacity and questionnaires that assess quality of life and the sensation of fatigue and shortness of breath. The results of the exams are given to the volunteer for use in consultations parallel to the research.

VOLUNTEERS

To carry out the research, volunteers are being invited, men and women, over 18 years of age, who have been affected by COVID-19 within a time window of up to 6 weeks after infection, who do not have pathologies without previous treatment and who do not have limitations to walk short distances. Participants will be seen in a single session at the Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy Laboratory – LACAP and the evaluations will last an average of two hours.

To participate, interested parties must contact the researcher via WhatsApp or email: (11) 9 8416-3187 or [email protected]

This research has the approval of the Research Ethics Committee under opinion number 5,165,976.

Read too

Latest news