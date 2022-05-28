UK detects 20 more cases of mysterious hepatitis in children under 10 – News

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on UK detects 20 more cases of mysterious hepatitis in children under 10 – News 1 Views



The UKHSA (United Kingdom Health Security Agency) released, this Friday (27), the record in the country of 20 more cases of mysterious hepatitis in children under 10 years old, which brought the total number of positives to 222.

According to the public body, 158 patients live in England, 31 in Scotland, 17 in Wales and 16 in Northern Ireland.

Also according to the UKHSA, there is no record of deaths and most cases are 5-year-old children who initially had gastroenteritis, followed by jaundice (yellowish coloration of the skin due to increased bilirubin).

UKHSA medical advisor Renu Bindra said studies suggest “an association with adenovirus”; therefore this link is being explored, along with possible contributing factors such as previous infections, including Covid-19.

“We are working with other countries that are also having new cases to share information and learn more about these infections,” the expert told local media.

O adenovirus is part of a family of viruses that can cause infections in the respiratory tract, eyes and gastrointestinal tract.

“The likelihood that children will develop hepatitis remains extremely low. Maintaining normal hygiene measures, such as ensuring that children wash their hands well regularly, helps to reduce the spread of many common infections such as adenovirus,” Bindra said.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Alcohol consumption is more dangerous for the heart than previously thought

Kelsey Knight / Unsplash The levels of alcohol consumption currently considered safe in some countries …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved