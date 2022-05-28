Unicamp’s HC detects two suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown cause | Campinas and Region

Two children treated at the Hospital de Clínicas (HC) of Unicamp, in Campinas (SP), showed symptoms of acute hepatitis of unknown cause, the unit said on Friday (27). The health status of the two was stable until this publication and one has already been discharged.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Nucleus and the Pediatrics team at the hospital reported that the children were admitted in the last two weeks. The unit did not inform the age or city of the patients.

According to the hospital, one of the children had whitish stools. The other had jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), in addition to fever, whitish stools and choluria (coca-cola-colored urine). The disease affects the liver.

“In the hospital’s clinical pathology laboratory, laboratory tests showed an increase in transaminases (liver enzymes),” added the unit.

In a note, the HC reported that the two cases were reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality and the state. The clinical samples were sent to the Adolfo Lutz Institute for “complementary analyses”, he added.

Already the city hall reported that there are, until this Friday, notifications of residents of Campinas with suspicion of the disease, but that the Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa) is attentive to the situation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has 84 suspected cases of acute hepatitis in Brazil, 15 of which were discarded and 69 remain under investigation. Of this total, 24 are from the state of São Paulo.

“The ministry installed a Situation Room to monitor and follow up on cases in Brazil. The initiative aims to support investigations, as well as the collection of evidence to identify possible causes”, informed the Ministry of Health.

Studies look for the origin of the disease

One of the first discoveries about inflammation is the presence of adenovirus in patients, but so far it has not been concluded that the microorganism is the causative agent of the disease.

Two-thirds of children who had mystery hepatitis had adenovirus in their blood or urine, but this virus was not found in damaged liver tissue.

On another investigation front is the possible relationship between mysterious hepatitis and Covid-19. Many of the patients are young children, unvaccinated against the coronavirus and many of them had already caught Covid before.

The suspicion in this case is a delayed and prolonged reaction of the body to the disease. But so far it has not been possible to certify that all patients had already had contact with the coronavirus.

