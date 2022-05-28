up to R$3,045 off video cards

The gaming industry is constantly renewing itself and the gaming industry regularly increases, both in terms of narrative and graphic quality. This is mainly due to the rapid advancement of technologies present in game development tools and with each new generation more powerful hardware is required to run the most popular titles.

users of gaming pc know very well that to run games a combination of several components is needed, such as RAM memory, processor and one of the most important parts: the famous video card.

When building a gaming computer, one of the main concerns is to find a good video card, which guarantees that the device has a good lifespan and does not become outdated too quickly.

To run more modern games, in addition to a good processor and good RAM, you need a video card with good graphics processing power. In recent years PC games have required at least 4 GB of video memory, which can be a good starting point for you to choose your next video card.

Geforce RTX 3080

The Geforce RTX 3080 has 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, supports Ray Tracing technologies, which provide more realistic graphics, and DLSS, which allows maximum graphics quality without losing FPS (frames per second), and is one of the most powerful graphics cards from NVIDIA’s line 30. The device that normally costs BRL 9,360 is selling for BRL 7,999 on Amazon.

GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 has 12GB of graphics memory, Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 compatibility, and intelligent cooling system to prevent graphics card overheating. The RTX 3060 costs R$3,999 on Amazon.

Geforce GTX 1660 TI

The video card has 6 GB GDDR6, memory clock of 1500Mhz and is a cheaper option for those who want a powerful and a little more affordable video card. The device can be found for R$ 2,399.

