Vaccination against flu and Covid-19 continues this Saturday in three locations

Cristine Rochol/PMPA Shopping João Pessoa will apply vaccines to adults

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) maintains the offer of vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 this Saturday, 28, in three locations: Tristeza and Jardim Itu health units, for children and adults, and at Shopping João Pessoa, only for adults. The service will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. On Sunday, the 28th, there will be no vaccinations.

Children – The first dose will be available for children ages 5 to 11 from 9 am to 4 pm. The second dose of Coronavac and Pfizer will be offered to children vaccinated 28 days and eight weeks ago, respectively, at the same locations.

To receive the first dose, it is necessary to present an identity document from the father, mother or legal guardian and the child. Parents must be present at the time of vaccination. In case of absence, vaccination must be authorized by a written consent form signed by the person accompanying the child at the time of vaccination. In the case of the second dose, it is necessary to present a vaccination card.

Adults – The first dose will be offered to all people aged 12 and over. To receive the vaccine, simply present an identity document with CPF. The second dose will be available for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen for eight weeks and Coronavac for 28 days. In addition to the identity document, it is necessary to take the vaccination card with the registration of the first dose.

The third dose will be available to immunocompromised people aged 18 and over who were vaccinated with the second dose of Janssen four months ago. With regard to the other vaccines, all people aged 18 years and older vaccinated with the second dose four months ago, pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 to 17 years with the second dose four months ago, and immunocompromised patients aged 12 years and older with the second are eligible. dose eight weeks ago.

Fourth dose – The fourth dose will be available to all immunocompromised people aged 12 years and older and elderly people aged 63 and over who have been vaccinated with the third dose four months ago. To receive the third or fourth doses, in addition to proof of identity with CPF and vaccination card, immunocompromised patients must also present proof of health condition, through a medical certificate, hospital discharge note or medication prescription.

The flu – The flu vaccine will be available to people over 55 years old, health professionals, children from six months to nine years old, pregnant and postpartum women (who gave birth up to 45 days ago), indigenous peoples, teachers and other school education workers. basic and higher education, people with permanent disabilities, people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions (regardless of age), truck drivers, urban and long-distance public transport workers, port workers, professionals in the Armed Forces, employees of the prison system , population deprived of liberty and youth in socio-educational measures.

To receive the immunization, seniors must present a document proving their age. In the case of workers in the aforementioned categories, they must present a paycheck or other document that demonstrates the employment relationship. Pregnant women and puerperal women must present the maternity card. Children must have the booklet taken to the health center. Health conditions can be proven with a medical certificate, report or prescription of a prescription for continuous use medication.

Respiratory symptoms – During the weekend, people with respiratory symptoms will be able to look for one of the emergency services or the UPA Moacyr Scliar, which is open 24 hours a day.

Service – Saturday, 28:

Influenza and Covid-19 vaccination for children and adults – 9 am to 4 pm:

Tristeza Health Unit – Avenida Wenceslau Escobar, 2442 – Tristeza neighborhood

Jardim Itu Health Unit – Rua Biscaia, 39 – Jardim Itu Sabará neighborhood

Influenza and Covid-19 vaccination for adults only – 9am to 4pm:

Shopping João Pessoa – Avenida João Pessoa, 1831 – Farroupilha – 9am to 4pm

24-hour emergency services for people with respiratory symptoms:

PA Cruzeiro do Sul – Rua Professor Manoel Lobato, 151, Santa Tereza

PA Bom Jesus – Rua Bom Jesus, 410, Bom Jesus

Lomba do Pinheiro PA – João de Oliveira Remião Road, 5120, stop 12, Lomba do Pinheiro

UPA Zona Norte Moacyr Scliar – Jerônimo Velmonovitz street, corner with Avenida Assis Brasil