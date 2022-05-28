Whatsapp allows users to make their name invisible; see how to do

O Whatsapp does not allow the user to leave the “name” tab (identification in the messenger) blank. In this sense, it is not possible to hide the information from all contacts.

However, a little trick can help the user to definitively remove the name of the Whatsapp. When using a certain character, the name is invisible in the messenger. The option is available for both Android and iOS.

Here’s how to make your name invisible on WhatsApp

Copy the following unicode character “?”, without the quotes; Once this is done, open WhatsApp on your cell phone and access the settings to display your profile; Tap on your name and delete everything; Then, tap on the name area and select “Paste”; Tap “OK” to confirm the action and see that your name is now invisible on WhatsApp.

New function will make you ‘invisible’ when leaving a group

O Whatsapp is getting constant updates. After releasing the possibility of adding up to 512 people in a group, the messenger is developing a feature that will allow the user to leave a group without the other members being notified. In practice, only administrators will be notified of the exit. The new functionality will bring more privacy to users, since currently when leaving a group everyone is notified of the action by the application. The feature was found in the beta version for Desktop, but will likely be released for all versions of the messenger.

The users of Whatsapp are already able to react to messages in the application. First of all, it is important to note that the novelty is available for both cell phones and computers.

In addition to being able to express themselves in front of a message, the user can see which emoji is used by their contact. Currently, it is possible to choose between six figures in the application options. Soon, see also: WhatsApp intends to release new tool for users. Know which It should be noted that the feature is available for chatting in groups or privately. Here's how to check which emojis your contacts reacted to messages with. The procedure to find out who used reactions in the Whatsapp it's very simple. Check out: Firstly, open some WhatsApp group chat; In a message that has received reactions, click on the bubble that displays the emojis used to interact; Once this is done, the name of all the contacts who reacted and the respective emoji used in the message will appear; So, to finish, close the window by clicking anywhere else on the WhatsApp screen. However, it is important to note that the functionality of reacting to messages is being released gradually, so it may take a while to arrive on your device.