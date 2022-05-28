Why do some people never get covid?

More than two years after the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, scientists are still intrigued by a question: why did some people not catch the disease? Is there any scientifically proven reason why part of the world’s population seems to have shied away from this infection? Or was it just luck?

Faced with this question, it is first necessary to emphasize that the numbers of infections recorded in the countries are not 100% accurate, since they only compute the positive diagnoses made by the health systems. In the United Kingdom, for example, 60% of the population had at some point confirmed that they had covid-19, but the numbers can be much higher.

Still, researchers know that there are individuals who appear to be immune to the disease. And it’s not easy to determine why.

Possible explanations

(Source: Unsplash)

The most obvious explanation is to credit this to the idea that these people simply weren’t exposed to the virus. In other words, those who didn’t get contaminated would be because they really protected themselves in the pandemic.

Still, it is known that people who maintained severe protective habits also became infected. And the emergence of variants like the omicron, which is very transmissible, has made it quite unlikely that someone would not have any contact with people infected by the Coronavirus.

Another explanation for the fact that some people have not been infected is the advance of vaccination on a global scale. But, again, the omicron enters the game, as it does not know with complete certainty what the effect of the vaccine is on this variant.

Other theories about who didn’t get covid-19

(Source: Unsplash)

Some hypotheses raised by researchers to explain the phenomenon have a more scientific background. It could be that people who were not infected did not have the necessary receptors for the Coronavirus to access their cells.

This is because, as is already known, there are some differences observed in the response to the virus in different human organisms. And it is the type of reaction that determines the severity of the symptoms developed. That is, a rapid response by the body may have prevented the virus from replicating and spreading.

What scientists are now investigating is the relationship between this posture of the organism and issues related to genetics, age and habits of the individual. It is known, for example, that people with vitamin D deficiency are more prone to certain infections; the same occurs with not getting enough sleep, among other situations.

There is still a strong hypothesis in the research that 20% of the cases of covid-19 that became serious are related to genetic factors of the sick individual. Likewise, there is the opposite effect: it is believed that some genetic mutations may be linked to resistance to infections – as occurs, for example, with the HIV virus.

However, if you are one of those people who have not been contaminated by covid-19, the best thing is to continue protecting yourself, instead of believing that you have a genetic characteristic that protects you. After all, it could also just be luck – and one day it could run out.