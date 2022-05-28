Windows 11 22H2: Here’s How to Download the Update Now

Next Windows 11 major upgradea 22H2 version should be made available to the public by September 5th, as published on the Microsoft website on Wednesday (25th). But if you want early access to what’s new, the good news is that there’s a way to perform the update right now.

At the beginning of May, the Redmond giant made the Windows 11 22H2 update available to the Insider program, giving members the opportunity to test the improvements present in the package. That way, whoever is an operating system tester already has access to the build 22621which corresponds to the new software version.

Check out how to do this below:

If you are part of the Windows 11 testing program, log into your Insider account on this Microsoft website;

Select build 22621 from the list;

Check your preferred language — there are 21 options, including Brazilian Portuguese;

Start the download of the file package and perform the installation;

Build 22621 corresponds to Windows 11 22H2.Source: Neowin/Reproduction

THE Windows 11 22H2 ISO it has Approximate size of 4.7 GB, which can take a longer time to transfer depending on the connection speed. Wait for the download to finish and, after that, right-click on the file, select the “Mount” option and run the update configuration.

Enrolling in the Insider Program

Those who do not have a registration and intend to update immediately need to Enroll in the Windows Insider Program before going to the download page. To do so, open the operating system’s “Settings” menu, go to the “Windows Update” tab and click on “Windows Insider Program”.

Now press the “Start” button, link your Microsoft account, choose the “Only for Microsoft apps” option and the “Release Preview” channel. Once registered, restart the PC, download the ISO from the Microsoft page and open the “Windows Insider Program” menu in “Settings” again.

Build assembly.Source: Neowin/Reproduction

In the program tab, check the option “Unenroll this device when the next version of Windows is released”, if you no longer want to integrate the project after installation. Then, right-click on the downloaded file, select “Mount” and wait for the installing the update for Windows 11 22H2.