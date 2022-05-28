With a suspected case of monkeypox in Bolivia, Health in MS is on alert

A 26-year-old boy is isolated in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, suspected of having contracted monkeypox while traveling to Europe. With the suspicion, Mato Grosso do Sul is on alert and monitors the situation.

According to the SES (State Department of Health), there was a notification from the Ministry of Health regarding suspected and unconfirmed cases in South American countries.

“SES emphasizes that no cases identified in Brazil. The Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (CIEVS) and the State Technical Management of Single Health in Mato Grosso do Sul issued a risk communication alerting the health services of the 79 municipalities about the cases of Monkeypox (monkey pox) recorded in other countries,” he said in a note.

Finally, he said that the Health Surveillance of MS continues to monitor the reported cases of monkeypox with the Ministry of Health.

In the region that borders Bolivia, the city of Corumbá is also wary of the suspicion. Municipal Health Secretary Rogério Leite said the city is monitoring the situation.

“It was about a young man, isolated in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, who is doing all the tests for disposal in relation to infectious diseases, so that the disposal can be done. [da varíola dos macacos]. In the same way we work on the pandemic, we will be on the lookout 24 hours a day,” he said.