Woman says she was assaulted by nurses at Salvador Municipal Hospital; secretary denies

The mother of an 11-month-old baby who is hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital of Salvador, in the Cajazeiras neighborhood, accused a nurse and three nursing technicians from the unit of assaulting her after complaining about the delay of professionals to reinstall a probe in her son, who was hospitalized. about a month ago due to an Acute Bronchiolitis. The attacks took place in the early hours of Friday (27).

According to Robson Souza, a lawyer who represents the housewife Ana Paula Ribeiro, she even called the nurses three times to put the equipment on the baby, however, she would not have been answered.

“The baby is using a tube and this tube ended up letting go, with that the baby started vomiting on the blanket. She went to the infirmary and asked for someone to put the tube back in place. One of the nurses asked her to wait, but it took a while and she came back looking for the reason for the delay”, she reported.

Also according to the lawyer, the housewife would have been irritated after returning to the infirmary and finding the professionals talking while her son was vomiting.

“What bothered her the most was finding the nurses laughing and talking. She got nervous about the situation and the nurses started to ‘pinch’ her. One of them slapped my client in the face and moments later attacked her again,” she said.

In a video recorded moments after the attacks, it is possible to see the professionals trying to immobilize the housewife while she asks them to release her. In the footage it is also possible to hear one of the witnesses confirming the aggressions. “The nurse hit the companion”, says the woman who recorded the scene.

According to Ana Paula’s defender, after the situation she was taken out of the hospital and was only released to return moments later. The housewife would have sought the direction of the unit to report what happened, but she was unable to speak with the person responsible.

The lawyer adds that the client will file a report at the police station this Friday.

Sought by the report, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) denied the version reported by the housewife. According to the folder, the companion tried to attack a doctor and attacked a nursing technician and a nurse. The SMS also stressed that the assaulted professionals registered the occurrence at the police station.

“The Municipal Hospital of Salvador explains that, unfortunately, the fact was recorded in the unit and the mother of the hospitalized baby was responsible for initiating the entire occurrence when she went to the nursing station to ask for a sheet and was asked to wait. At this point, she started verbal and physical aggression. “She tried to attack the doctor, wounded a nursing technician in the head with a stapler throw and slapped a nurse in the face”. After the woman was restrained, despite the physical and verbal threats still made by her, the alleged aggressor was not taken by the police because she was the only companion of the baby, who continued to receive all the necessary support for the reestablishment of her health condition. The assaulted professionals filed a complaint at the police station and made themselves available to justice for all clarifications.“, says the note.

