Xbox Series S: the best value for money of the new generation of consoles? | Analysis / Review

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s most modest console in the new generation of video games, with the promise of delivering improvements without having to charge dearly for it. Is this the best value for money in the gaming world right now? We have tested a unit of it and we are going to answer the question for you now in this full review.

design





We start by talking about the design of the Series S. As the successor to the Xbox One S, it keeps the white color as the predominant one. Now, this console has become even more compact and can be a good choice for those who usually travel and carry their video game in their suitcase, since it weighs less than 2 kg. The top has a black grille that may even look like a disc player, but it serves as an air outlet to prevent overheating, very quietly. And by the way, here there is no drive for physical media. Microsoft removed the feature to keep the look smaller, as well as the price.

On the front you will only find the power button, a USB 3.0 port and the pairing button for the controllers. On the back are the other connections. We have two more high-speed USBs, the HDMI 2.1 output, the Ethernet port and the input for the cable that powers the console. The big news is the storage expansion port, but you’ll need an original Seagate device to work there. The housing itself was even more square than the One S. Or rather, more like a box, in symbology to the name of the video game. And speaking of the box, the Series S packaging comes with the console, an original controller, the power cable and the HDMI video cable as highlights.

Hardware and interface





If the Series X has the best performance of the new generation, the “brother” Series S has much more modest hardware. This console even has the same AMD processor already in the Zen 2 architecture and with eight cores, but the clock speed is reduced from 3.8 GHz to 3.6 GHz. The graphics part was also developed by AMD, within the RDNA 2 microarchitecture. But again, we have a drop in performance compared to the more advanced model. The Series S comes with 4 TFLOPs of power, a third of the model X, but with a great evolution when it comes to booting and loading games, which you can already feel clearly compared to the One S.

The main specifications of this video game still have 10 GB of GDDR6 RAM memory and 512 GB of SSD storage, a novelty present in recent consoles. Despite the change in disc type, the space may still be insufficient to store many games, especially considering that optimized titles are even heavier than the last generation. Apart from that the free space is well below the total and is only 364 GB. Depending on the size of the games you’re interested in, you won’t even be able to get ten games installed.

The Xbox Series S interface remains based on Windows and does not differ from the predecessor family. In other words, if you were already used to the navigation platform of older Microsoft consoles, you won’t be surprised by this one. You can customize game and app shortcuts on the home screen, as well as change the background color in settings. The big difference is in the section that only shows games optimized for the Xbox Series line.

new control





For this generation, Xbox now has a redesigned controller in a number of aspects, such as reduced latency, but in appearance it won’t change that much, compared to generation One. Compared to the predecessor, the design is now more predominantly white and has become slightly more compact and lighter. Imperceptible, even. Anyway, both the newest one is compatible with the old consoles, as the predecessor can be used in the new generation. A positive point, if you want to save while a promotion doesn’t appear.

The new Xbox joystick is still distinguished by the “Share” button, located right in the center of the accessory. It serves to make screenshots and video recordings more quickly. Content creators thank you, by the way. Another change is in the D-Pad. Microsoft has changed the Xbox One’s cross pad and added a disc layout. In practice, you will be able to feel the axes more, especially during fighting games. The problem is that the play got a lot noisier too. And it was not this time that the Redmond giant made a rechargeable controller. That means you’ll still be dependent on alkaline batteries, which last longer than the PS5’s DualSense battery, inclusive. But there is the option of investing in rechargeable batteries, which can be of great savings in the medium and long term.

games and resources





Despite not running games in native 4K, the Series S repeats the One S when running the image in Ultra HD resolution. However, the games only arrive at 1440p. The big advance here is the possibility of reaching up to 120 fps, if the game and your TV are compatible. Microsoft has also been working to add a larger catalog to its new consoles. What we can highlight is the backward compatibility with previous generations games. So, when you have an Xbox Series S, you can play the creations intended for the latest video games, as well as enjoy the games that already existed in the older ones.

Even in titles of the past and without optimization, you can already see that the more powerful hardware of the Series S is able to maintain the frame rate more fluidly than on the Xbox One. An example of this is Forza Motorsport 6 on the Series S. We feel a greater smoothness in the car’s movements and when seeing the track passing by. In Crash Bandicoot 4, which has optimization, the definition is better, as well as the colors of the scenarios. But the highlight here is the load time, which has dropped well compared to the old console. Rocket League is another example of greater fluidity in the game, with improvements to run faster and greater clarity in the scenarios.

In FIFA 22, player movements are clearly different in Series S compared to One, with more natural gestures. Even goalkeeper takedowns further exploit the new AI-powered image capture system for this generation. You can better feel the new technologies in games like DIRT 5, which has Ray Tracing in the scenarios, to make the experience more realistic. The recently released Dolmen is another that explores the feature a lot to give a darker tone to the monsters and characters present in the story.

Light and shadow enhancement is also present in King of Fighters XV, but in a more subtle way. Anyway, it’s still a novelty in a game that can only be played in the new generation. A highlight that cannot be left out is the Game Pass. Game Subscription provides a full library of options for a monthly payment or a longer term if you prefer. The program ends up allying itself with the lower price of the Series S to further increase the cost-effectiveness of this console.

And already thinking about another way to consume the titles, Microsoft released the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on consoles, or just xCloud. Series S is not left out and has support to play compatible games over the cloud. But get ready to have a powerful and unoccupied internet if you want to enjoy a more pleasant experience. Still, this beginning suffers from graphical drops that can disrupt your gameplay. We noticed a great difficulty when running Forza Horizon 5. As it is a high speed game, the graphics do not always follow the movements and can make you make mistakes easily.

Another novelty among the features is in the Quick Resume. The functionality allows you to play a game where you left off, even if you have opened another one in between. Something only possible with SSD storage. We noticed that many times you even forget that a game had been opened a long time ago and are surprised to pick up where you left off.

















Final considerations





The Xbox Series S is clearly a console designed for digital. Both the absence of a physical media player and the xCloud support are examples of this. The more compact design itself shows that Microsoft thought of it with a certain portability, in relation to the more powerful “brother”. Despite not having the same firepower as the Series X, the S already shows consistent advances over the Xbox One. Now, we have SSD storage, which makes everything much faster and more fluid, as well as offering new features to the player. Support for 120 fps also makes the experience more fluid and compatible with modern and advanced screens, even without native 4K. The frame rate combined with the lower latency of the new controller tends to make the gamer experience very smooth, especially in games that need faster responses. But in addition to the modest hardware among the newest, there are other weaknesses in this Xbox. The main one is the low storage, which makes it practically necessary to expand in some way, if you don’t want to be uninstalling and downloading games all the time, to free up space. The lack of a disc player is another negative factor in this console. Using physical media in it would solve the problem of little internal space, not to mention that the value is often even lower for the user. Weighing the pros and cons, the Xbox Series S can be considered the best value for money of this generation. It is the gateway for those who want to explore the most modern games, but do not want to pay a lot for it.

little storage
no disc player
More modest hardware than the Series X
No 4K resolution in games

