Xiaomi powerful with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at R$ 2356 – All in Technology

Xiaomi powerful with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at R$ 2356

Raju Singh 2 mins ago

New sales success, the POCO F4 GT smartphone is one of the best value for money from Xiaomi today. After all, the model features Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, high-quality screen and super-fast battery charging. And today, you have a special discount coupon starting at R$ 2356 in up to 6 equal installments on the card.

For those who don’t know, the POCO F4 GT works with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, capable of running any task or game with excellent graphics performance. The device also has versions with 8GB/12GB of RAM and native storage of up to 256GB. In addition, its 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen delivers excellent fluidity when browsing applications.

Another highlight of this model is its 4,700 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. As a result, it can fill the battery from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. In addition, the manufacturer has included an excellent cooling system that prevents overheating even under intense use.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling, 1920 Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, 10-bit color depth, Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB or 12GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB
  • Back camera: 64 MP (Main, f/1.7) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)
  • Frontal camera: 20 MP
  • Drums: 4,700mAh with 120W fast charging
  • Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, side fingerprint reader, stereo audio with 4 JBL-optimized speakers, infrared sensor
  • Operational system: Android 12, under MIUI 13

With a special discount, the POCO F4 GT is an excellent choice for those who want to import smartphones. However, follow exactly the steps below to arrive at the indicated price:

  • Access the link below and select the seller’s coupon
  • Discount
  • International purchase, subject to extra fees from the IRS.

