Yellow jabuticaba: what can it be and how to treat it? know more

Salvador, May 27, 2022, by Janaina Brito – A jabuticabeira (Cauliflora Plinia) is a tree native to Brazil and well known for its fruits, the jabuticabas. This species requires time and good care for a rich and healthy production. However, a problem is very common in this process: the yellow jabuticabas.

This condition is often a major hindrance during the fruiting period. That’s because jabuticabas with yellowish spots are not ideal. So, understand now, at Agro Notícias, why you may be dealing with yellow jabuticabas and how to avoid and solve this issue in a simple way.

Why do yellow jabuticabas appear?

This phenomenon is caused by a fungal infection of the plant. The disease is known as rust and the pathogen, in this case, is the Puccinia psidii. In this way, it attacks new plant tissues such as leaves, flower buds, branches, in addition to fruits.

In addition, according to João Mathias in an article for Globo Rural magazine, on November 12, 2018, the fungus develops better under certain conditions. These include periods of high humidity and low or mild temperatures. In addition, plant infection can also occur during the tree’s wetting phase.

How to treat yellow jabuticaba

Therefore, to solve the problem of spotted fruits, the best thing to do is to avoid their proliferation and consequent contamination of the jabuticaba tree. Therefore, invest in cleaning pruning, that is, remove excess branches, those that are dry, diseased, broken, those that rub against each other or poorly positioned in the crown.

In this way, the aeration of the interior of the canopies becomes favorable, allowing that region to receive more sunlight and, thus, the environment becomes undesirable for the development of the fungus. Also, eliminating fruits that have already been affected by the pathogen is also important.

This is the best way to fight yellow jabuticabas, that is, prevent the fungus from appearing. This is because, even if there are pesticides for the control of this pest, there are no specific registered products for this species. However, if you are looking for an alternative to kill the fungus, Bordeaux syrup is a good option.

This “medicine” has a fungicidal action and consists of a mixture of copper sulfate and quicklime that can be put on the jabuticabeira. But, make no mistake. This pesticide must be produced and applied very carefully, using protective equipment and paying attention to the acidity level of the compost.

Therefore, invest in a follow-up with the professional or in specialized stores if you choose this alternative to end your yellow jabuticabas.

