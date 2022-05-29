10 signs that REVEAL your mental health is on the edge and how to notice them

With the routine increasingly intense, it is common for us to put health aside, both physical and mental. However, the big problem when this happens is that in the long term it can result in more complex conditions that demand a longer period of treatment.

With that in mind, today we bring you a list with 10 Signs Your Mental Health Is Already on the Edge and that you need expert help to receive proper diagnosis and treatment.

10 signs of mental health on edge

The person feels sad and even cries for no apparent reason;

There is a constant feeling of tiredness;

A reduction in libido is noted;

There is no pleasure in what you used to do;

Body pain;

You have frequent problems with insomnia. The opposite also occurs, that is, the person sleeps too much;

Loss of appetite;

There is a sense of guilt for no apparent reason;

The person is unable to concentrate or easily loses their minds;

The individual is easily irritated.

We want to warn you that the signs indicated above can be linked to the most different diseases and mental disorders, so it is necessary to consult a specialized professional, who will provide the appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

Remember that the text is for information purposes only and is not intended to replace previously reinforced indications. [do diagnóstico e tratamento especializado].

