4 lesser-known diseases that could turn into pandemics

The evolution of humanity has always been shrouded in many risks. Covid-19 was another virus that emerged and quickly spread in the world causing a large number of deaths and fear. But before that, we had the bubonic plague, smallpox, cholera, the Spanish flu, and the swine flu. Diseases that originate from animals and are transmitted to humans are called zoonoses.

See too: Does the little mark on my arm mean I’m already immunized against monkeypox?

Unfortunately, we cannot predict them and it is quite likely that other diseases and viruses will still arise in the course of our history. Let’s get to know some lesser-known diseases, but with the potential to become pandemic.

Lesser-known diseases that could turn into pandemics

Nipah disease

This virus was discovered in 1999 in Malaysia in pig farmers. There have been outbreaks since then, all in the southern and southwestern regions of the Asian continent. It is a lethal virus, which has a fatality rate between 40% and 75%. It has reached more than 1000 people in the world and the trend is for the virus to spread more and more.

People who survive the infection suffer from sequelae such as neurological problems, which range from seizures to personality disorders.

Dengue

It is a type of virus transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. The numbers of infected people increase annually, making it increasingly challenging to deal with this disease. Among the main symptoms are high fever, body and muscle pain, skin spots. This virus is considered serious, because there is no specific drug, its transmission can trigger serious complications, which can lead to death. The recommended medical treatment is rest and hydration.

According to the WHO, dengue has multiplied in recent decades. More and more countries have faced epidemic crises of the disease.

Zika

This virus was first identified in 1947, in a forest called Zika, in Uganda, Africa. Since its discovery, sporadic outbreaks have occurred in Asia. It is a virus originating in monkeys, but widely spread by mosquitoes, specifically Aedes aegypti. Its most common symptoms are fever, skin rash, muscle aches, sore throat, itchy and red eyes. Usually, the virus does not cause more serious symptoms, but when it does, it is usually deadly.

West Nile fever

This virus is transmitted to wild birds through the bites of infected mosquitoes through the blood feeding of insects. And being close to areas of contagion can cause the contamination of the disease. WHO data say that 80% of infected people have no symptoms. It is not a virus with high mortality risk status, one in 150 cases drifts to more serious states. Symptoms include headache, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

As there are no vaccines for these viruses, care must be taken when walking in risky areas and if you notice that you have been bitten by a mosquito, be aware of the signs that may occur after the fact.