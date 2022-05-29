Our body is unable to produce water, for this reason, we need to look for replenishing sources that can be through some foods. And of course, don’t forget natural water, which is the best option to replace what our body eliminates every day.

Hydration is essential to keep the body functioning properly. Through it, we maintain balanced body temperature, protect organs from diseases, eliminate toxins and help lubricate the mucous membranes.

7 Foods That Are Rich In Water And Help You Hydrate

1 – Cucumber

Composed of more than 95% water, it is an excellent food to include in the diet. In addition to various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

2 – Pineapple

This citrus fruit is made up of 87% water. A delight that you can taste at ease because it has little calories, it helps to keep the body hydrated and refreshed.

3 – Watermelon

Composed of 95% water, a juicy and wonderful option to hydrate, refresh the body, in addition to its composition of minerals and vitamins that are only good for the body.

4 – Orange

It helps to hydrate and eliminate toxins, because in addition to containing more than 89% of water in its structure, orange promotes antioxidant action, has fibers, vitamins and minerals that help keep the body strong.

5 – Zucchini

Beneficial for treating allergic reactions and infections, as well as improving gum health. It can be cooked, grilled or raw.

6 – Lettuce

It has calming action and few calories. It is rich in fiber and vitamins A and K and moisturizes because it has 96% water.

7 – Melon

It helps to detoxify and relieve constipation, in addition to promoting greater satiety and reducing cholesterol.