Amazon gives BRL 100 off coupon on phone with Alexa

Amazon is offering a coupon for R$ 100 off the purchase of the new “Echo Buds” wireless headphones. However, those interested in the product need to be quick, as the coupon is valid only until 11:59 pm this Friday (27).

The model offered is the second generation, which has active noise cancellation and supports the Alexa smart assistant. The discount is valid for both versions of the device: which has the charging case with (USB-C) and wireless (wireless).

At the time of writing this article, the Echo Buds with a wired case costs R$ 899 (offer link). When using the coupon “ALEXA100”, the product costs R$ 799. If it is purchased in cash, it is possible to receive an additional 5% discount, for R$ 754.05.

In the headset version with wireless charging case, the product costs R$ 999, and can be purchased for R$ 849.05 by adding the promotional coupon and buying it in cash (offer link).

Launched in Brazil in February, the product has an autonomy of up to 5 hours of continuous playback per charge, reaching up to 15 hours with the charging case. Amazon promises that the Echo Buds have a battery life of 2 hours of music after a 15-minute quick charge.

The product comes with an IPX4 rating – being resistant to splashes, sweat or light rain – and comes with four rubbers of different sizes in the box, to adjust to the user’s ears.

Noise cancellation is customized, and can be activated via Alexa. The assistant also allows you to make calls, set reminders, request music, control smart devices or activate pre-configured routines.

In addition to the second-generation Echo Buds, the R$100 coupon is also valid for other Amazon Alexa-enabled gadgets. To see eligible products, see the link:

