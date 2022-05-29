AMD Explains How Smart Access Storage Will Take DirectStorage to Another Level

The technology promises to break the limits of the API developed by Microsoft

During the Computex 2022a OMG announced the launch of the new Smart Access Storage technology, which promises use Microsoft’s DirectStorage API and take it to the next level. However, at the time the company did not make it clear how the novelty will work, causing many consumers to question what the real advantages will be provided by it.

The clarification came through an interview given to PCWorld by Frank Azor, Key Solutions Architect and Game Marketing at AMD. According to him, Smart Access Storage arises from the combination of the Windows API with the Smart Access Memory solution – which is known by name Resizable Bar when applied to third-party hardware.

According to Azor, traditionally DirectStorage provides access to only 256 MB of VRAM for asset use and transfer. With Smart Access Memory in action, this limit disappears and allows the entire VRAM of a graphics card to be used to speed up the loading process of a game.

Smart Access Storage may not work on all GPUs

As the executive explains, Smart Access Storage is the name that AMD gives to the system that guarantees the full use of a GPU’s VRAM memory. At least in theory, this should make the results obtained even better than those provided by Microsoft’s basic DirectStorage implementation.

At the same time, this may mean that the technology will not be applicable to all Radeon graphics cards., as certain hardware limits will have to be respected. However, so far the company has not released details about the requirements needed to use the novelty.

AMD’s technology emerges as a rival to NVIDIA’s RTX IO, which made its 2020 debut along the line RTX 3000. Nonetheless, it is still unclear how the manufacturer’s technology will interact with the DirectStorage APInor whether it will take advantage of the Resizable BAR to improve gaming performance.

