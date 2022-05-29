American starts booster dose for teenagers this Monday

No need to schedule; minimum interval between 2nd and 3rd doses is four months

The application of the additional dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years begins in Americana this Monday (30), informed the Department of Health. The third dose will be available in all basic health units, from 8:30 am to 2 pm. No need to schedule.

To be vaccinated, adolescents must have received the second dose for at least four months. The recommendation also applies to pregnant and postpartum adolescents (who had children a few weeks ago).

According to the prefecture, the measure follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which on Friday (27) released a note recommending the booster dose. Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines will be used, depending on the availability of these immunizers. In the case of immunosuppressed adolescents, only the Pfizer vaccine should be used.

Citizens aged 18 and over can also be vaccinated with the third dose. Anyone over 60 can be vaccinated with the fourth dose starting in April.

Research shows that booster doses increase the level of protection against Covid-19 and help close the siege against new strains of the virus. New variants of Ômicron, more transmissible, have been identified in several parts of the world.

In addition, as reported by LIBERAL last Sunday (22), the transmission rate of the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has grown again in the region of Campinas, which indicates that the disease is spreading.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine will be applied at the Mário Covas and Boer UBSs

As of this Monday, the pediatric vaccine against Covid-19 from the Pfizer laboratory, intended for children aged five to 11 years, will be made available at the Basic Health Units (UBS) in the Mário Covas and Jardim Boer neighborhoods, from 8:30 am at 2 pm.

According to the city hall, it had been applied at the UBSs in the Jardim São Paulo and São Vito neighborhoods, but the change meets logistical and demand issues. The other health units continue to provide other immunizing agents for adults and children at the same time.